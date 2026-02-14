Bajaj
‘Board of Peace does not reflect UN resolution’: EU challenges Donald Trump’s Gaza plan

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the board set up under Trump did not match the original United Nations mandate.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 14, 2026 05:15 AM IST First published on: Feb 14, 2026 at 05:13 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Pope Army Airfield, in Fort Bragg, N.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, en route to Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A dispute between the United States and the European Union over the future of Gaza has come into the open, after senior European officials criticised US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace”.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the board set up under Trump did not match the original United Nations mandate.

“The UN security council resolution provided for a Board of Peace for Gaza,” she said. “But it also provided for it to be limited in time until 2027, it provided for the Palestinians to have a say, and it referred to Gaza, whereas the statute of the Board of Peace makes no reference to any of these things.”

Germany Munich Security Conference
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, center, arrives for the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

She added: “So I think there is a security council resolution but the Board of Peace does not reflect it.”

Kallas said the structure had become a personal vehicle for President Trump and removed accountability to Palestinians and the UN.

Spain’s foreign minister José Manuel Albares also accused Washington of trying to bypass the original UN mandate and said Europe had been excluded from the process, despite being one of the main funders of the Palestinian Authority.

US rejects criticism, defends ‘focused multilateralism’

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz rejected the criticism, describing concerns about the board as “hand-wringing”. He said the existing situation, with Hamas in control of Gaza, could not continue.

Waltz confirmed that Indonesia had agreed to contribute 8,000 troops to an International Stabilisation Force, with more countries expected to join. He said some governments were not comfortable sending billions of dollars in reconstruction funding through the UN system.

Defending the administration’s approach, he described Trump’s policy as “focused multilateralism” and said it was necessary to “put the UN on a diet and make it go back to basics of peacemaking”.

Focus on ceasefire, aid and reconstruction

At a separate event, Trump’s appointed high representative for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, avoided engaging in the political dispute and stressed urgent action on the ground.

“All of this needs to move very fast. If we do not, we are not going to implement the second phase of the ceasefire but the second phase of the war,” he said.

Mladenov said humanitarian aid, emergency recovery and security arrangements were needed immediately. He stressed that Gaza must be unified under a technocratic committee, weapons must be decommissioned, and Israeli forces must withdraw before reconstruction can begin.

“If we do not address the issue of Hamas and Gaza itself divided into two parts, please tell me how we get to a two-state solution, because I do not see the pathway,” he said.

Impact on two-state solution

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti warned that developments in the West Bank were further weakening hopes for a two-state solution.

“It is not just about accountability for genocide, but who is going to stop this process of killing the two-state solution,” he said.

The public disagreement highlights growing tension between Europe and the US over how Gaza should be governed and rebuilt, as President Trump pushes ahead with his plan.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

