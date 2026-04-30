‘Blaming daddy for the mess’: Hegseth faces six-hour grilling over lack of Iran war exit strategy

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a six-hour grilling before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, as Democrats questioned the Trump administration’s decision to wage war against Iran without Congressional approval. He was also questioned the government’s shifting stance on the war and the lack of an exit strategy.
This hearing was Hegseth’s first appearance before Congress since the conflict began, which turned into a debate over the war’s justification, escalating financial costs and its impact on American.
The Pentagon told lawmakers that the war has already costed the US $25 billion. The hearing which focused on the administration’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget for fiscal year 2027, was instead dominated by questions about the military campaign and its consequences behind.
Democratic lawmakers repeatedly pressed Hegseth on the administration’s shifting explanation for the war. Democratic Rep. Adam Smith confronted the Hegseth over claims that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been obliterated in a 2025 US strike.
“We had to start this war, you just said 60 days ago, because the nuclear weapon was an imminent threat… Now you’re saying it was completely obliterated,” Smith questioned.
Hegseth responded that while Iran’s facilities had been severely damaged, Tehran had not abandoned its nuclear ambitions and continued to possess a vast missile arsenal.
Smith argued that the war had left the US “exactly where we were before”.
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Ro Khanna and Hegseth clash over economic fallout
Representative Ro Khanna pressed Hegseth on the economic toll the war could impose on American households. “Do you know how much this war will cost Americans through higher gas and food prices over the next year?” Khanna asked.
Instead of answering his question, Hegseth fired back, “What is the cost of an Iranian nuclear bomb?”
Khanna accused the Pentagon of failing to assess the war’s domestic economic impact.
Khanna responded with his own estimate, warning that a prolonged conflict could cost the US economy approximately $631 billion, which is roughly $5,000 annually for the average American household through increased energy and food prices.
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The California congressman also pressed Hegseth on the direct cost of recent US military strikes. When asked how much taxpayers had spent on one particular operation, Hegseth declined to offer a figure, saying only that he “wouldn’t tie a cost to it.”
Vindman jabs Hegseth over Trump’s role
In another contentious moment in the 6 hours questing, Representative Eugene Vindman questioned Hegseth about Trump’s role in authorising the strikes against Iran.
“But President Trump ordered the strike, is that correct?” Vindman asked.
“Of course, he is the commander-in-chief. He’s made the calls,” Hegseth replied.
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Vindman seized on the response, quipping that Hegseth appeared to be “blaming daddy for the mess we are in”. Hegseth quickly dismissed the remark, insisting there was “no daylight in this administration” over the Iran strategy.
Meanwhile, Democrats accused Hegseth of misleading the public from the outset. “You’re lying to the American people about this war,” said Representative John Garamendi, calling the conflict a geopolitical calamity and a strategic blunder.
Hegseth shot back asking, “Who are you cheering for here… Your hatred for President Trump blinds you” to the success of the war.”
According to Axios, senior military commanders are expected to brief Trump on Thursday on additional military options involving Iran, signaling that the administration could be preparing for further escalation.