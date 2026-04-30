‘Blaming daddy for the mess’: Hegseth faces six-hour grilling over lack of Iran war exit strategy

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appears before a House Committee on Armed Services business meeting on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2027 on Capitol Hill. (Source: AP Photo)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a six-hour grilling before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, as Democrats questioned the Trump administration’s decision to wage war against Iran without Congressional approval. He was also questioned the government’s shifting stance on the war and the lack of an exit strategy.

This hearing was Hegseth’s first appearance before Congress since the conflict began, which turned into a debate over the war’s justification, escalating financial costs and its impact on American.

The Pentagon told lawmakers that the war has already costed the US $25 billion. The hearing which focused on the administration’s proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget for fiscal year 2027, was instead dominated by questions about the military campaign and its consequences behind.