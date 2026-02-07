Beyond closed doors: Why Bill and Hillary Clinton are demanding a public showdown over the Epstein Files
The Clintons have been summoned to give depositions before the House Oversight Committee, which is reviewing Epstein’s relationships with influential individuals and how information about his criminal conduct was handled by institutions
Following the US Justice Department’s recent release of millions of documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, political attention has once again turned to the late financier’s connections with powerful figures. Epstein died in custody in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide.
Amid renewed scrutiny, former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have called for their scheduled congressional testimony on Epstein-related matters to be conducted publicly, arguing that open hearings are necessary to ensure fairness and prevent political misuse.
The Clintons have been summoned to give depositions before the House Oversight Committee, which is reviewing Epstein’s relationships with influential individuals and how information about his criminal conduct was handled by institutions. While the committee initially planned closed-door sessions, Bill Clinton criticised that approach, likening it to a “kangaroo court,” and urged lawmakers to hold transparent public proceedings instead. In a post on X, he called for an end to what he described as political games.
Hillary Clinton supported the call, saying the couple had already disclosed everything they knew to the Republican-led panel and that any further questioning should take place openly.
Democrats have accused Republicans of weaponising the inquiry to attack political opponents of former President Donald Trump — himself known to have had past interactions with Epstein — rather than conducting neutral oversight. Previously, House Republicans had threatened contempt action if the Clintons refused to appear, after which both agreed to testify.
Although Bill Clinton’s name appears repeatedly in the Epstein files, no evidence has surfaced linking either Clinton to criminal wrongdoing. The former president has acknowledged travelling on Epstein’s plane in the early 2000s for Clinton Foundation humanitarian work but maintains he never visited Epstein’s private island.
Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has also said she had no meaningful contact with Epstein, never flew on his aircraft, and never visited his private properties
