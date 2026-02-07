Beyond closed doors: Why Bill and Hillary Clinton are demanding a public showdown over the Epstein Files

Bill Clinton features regularly in the files, but no evidence has come to light implicating either Clinton in criminal activity

Following the US Justice Department’s recent release of millions of documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, political attention has once again turned to the late financier’s connections with powerful figures. Epstein died in custody in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide.

Amid renewed scrutiny, former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have called for their scheduled congressional testimony on Epstein-related matters to be conducted publicly, arguing that open hearings are necessary to ensure fairness and prevent political misuse.

The Clintons have been summoned to give depositions before the House Oversight Committee, which is reviewing Epstein’s relationships with influential individuals and how information about his criminal conduct was handled by institutions. While the committee initially planned closed-door sessions, Bill Clinton criticised that approach, likening it to a “kangaroo court,” and urged lawmakers to hold transparent public proceedings instead. In a post on X, he called for an end to what he described as political games.