Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Bill Gates says he ‘regrets’ ties with Epstein as Melinda French Gates says he has questions to answer

Bill Gates rejected allegations from newly released Epstein-related documents that he hid a sexually transmitted disease from his wife.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 5, 2026 06:15 AM IST First published on: Feb 5, 2026 at 06:15 AM IST
Bill GatesBill Gates speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference. ( AP)

Bill Gates has said he regrets ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein, after new attention on his past meetings with the disgraced financier. Speaking to Australia’s 9News, the Microsoft co-founder said claims linking him to misconduct were false and that spending time with Epstein was a mistake.

“I regret every minute I spent with him,” Gates said. “I apologise that I did that.” His comments came after his former wife, Melinda French Gates, spoke publicly about the impact of Epstein’s links on their marriage, saying Gates must answer questions about the relationship.

What Bill Gates said

Gates rejected allegations from newly released Epstein-related documents that he hid a sexually transmitted disease from his wife. His office described the claims as false.

Addressing one specific allegation, Gates said Epstein had written an email to himself that was never sent.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates in 1998 (Photo: FB@gatesfoundation)

“That email is false,” he said, adding he did not know why Epstein wrote it and suggested it may have been meant to harm him.

Story continues below this ad

Gates said he met Epstein in 2011 and had dinner with him several times to discuss funding for global health projects. He said he never visited Epstein’s private island and had no sexual relationships connected to Epstein.

“In retrospect, that was a dead end,” Gates said.

What Melinda French Gates said

In an interview with NPR, Melinda French Gates said the renewed focus on Epstein brought back painful memories from their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2021 after 27 years.

Also read ‘Memories of painful times in my marriage’: Melinda reacts to fresh revelations about Bill Gates in Epstein Files

“There are questions that remain, and those questions are for those people, and for even my ex-husband,” she said. “They need to answer to those things, not me.”

She described her current life as being free from “the muck” she felt she had to leave behind.

Story continues below this ad

The comments come as public scrutiny continues over Epstein’s connections with powerful figures, years after his death in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The renewed attention has also prompted political calls in the US for further investigation, including demands that Gates testify before Congress.

Melinda French Gates said the focus should remain on Epstein’s victims. “No girl should ever have been put in that situation,” she said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 05, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us