‘BIG NO’: Iran rejects US terms after 21-hour Islamabad talks

After nearly 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, talks between the United States and Iran ended without an agreement, with both sides offering sharply different accounts of the outcome.
A viral post on X claimed Iran gave a “BIG NO” to US demands, alleging Washington sought concessions it could not secure during the conflict and left the talks “empty-handed”.
The claims surfaced after US Vice President JD Vance said the two sides failed to reach a deal, stating that Iran had “chosen not to accept” US terms, while indicating that Washington had presented what it described as its final offer.
The post added that “the Strait is still closed” and described the outcome as “just Iran’s word”.
The US flew their Vice President halfway across the world to Islamabad. 21 hours of talks. They demanded everything they couldn't achieve through war.— Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) April 12, 2026
Iran said a BIG NO.
The talks are over.
The Strait is still closed. And the VP is flying home empty-handed.
Just Iran's word.…