‘BIG NO’: Iran rejects US terms after 21-hour Islamabad talks

The claims come after US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that no agreement was reached.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readApr 12, 2026 08:57 AM IST First published on: Apr 12, 2026 at 08:57 AM IST
Pakistan US IranIn this photo released by the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, visiting Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, third left, meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

After nearly 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, talks between the United States and Iran ended without an agreement, with both sides offering sharply different accounts of the outcome.

A viral post on X claimed Iran gave a “BIG NO” to US demands, alleging Washington sought concessions it could not secure during the conflict and left the talks “empty-handed”.

The claims surfaced after US Vice President JD Vance said the two sides failed to reach a deal, stating that Iran had “chosen not to accept” US terms, while indicating that Washington had presented what it described as its final offer.

The post added that “the Strait is still closed” and described the outcome as “just Iran’s word”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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