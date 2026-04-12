‘BIG NO’: Iran rejects US terms after 21-hour Islamabad talks

In this photo released by the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, visiting Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, third left, meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

After nearly 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, talks between the United States and Iran ended without an agreement, with both sides offering sharply different accounts of the outcome.

A viral post on X claimed Iran gave a “BIG NO” to US demands, alleging Washington sought concessions it could not secure during the conflict and left the talks “empty-handed”.