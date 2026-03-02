US-Iran war: What’s happening in Bahrain? All the hits, US base, tanker struck and more
While fighting has spread to Israel, Lebanon, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and key oil infrastructure across the Gulf, Bahrain’s strategic position and its hosting of US forces have placed it directly in the line of fire.
Bahrain has emerged as one of the central flashpoints in a rapidly widening Gulf conflict, after Iran launched coordinated drone and missile strikes across the region in retaliation for joint US–Israeli attacks on Iranian targets. The island kingdom, host to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, was among the primary targets, with both military installations and civilian infrastructure struck in successive waves beginning February 28.
While fighting has spread to Israel, Lebanon, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and key oil infrastructure across the Gulf, Bahrain’s strategic position and its hosting of US forces have placed it directly in the line of fire.
Fifth Fleet Base targeted
According to official accounts cited in the source material, Bahraini air defences intercepted dozens of incoming threats during the initial barrage, reporting that 45 missiles and nine drones were shot down.
Despite those interceptions, fires broke out at the US naval support centre and nearby command facilities associated with the Fifth Fleet headquarters. Eyewitness images showed thick black smoke rising over Manama following the strikes.
The attack marked one of the most direct assaults on US military infrastructure in the Gulf in recent years and underscored Bahrain’s vulnerability as a frontline US ally.
Bahraini authorities confirmed that an Asian worker in Salman Industrial City was killed when falling debris from an intercepted projectile ignited a fire on a foreign ship. Additional injuries were reported from falling debris in Manama. (AI-generated graphic)
US Tanker Struck
In a significant escalation affecting commercial shipping, the Stena Imperative, a US-flagged products tanker, was struck by two projectiles while docked at the Port of Bahrain. The resulting fire was extinguished and the crew evacuated safely. The attack underscores a direct threat to commercial maritime traffic inside Bahraini waters.
Civilian areas also hit
In central Manama, the Crowne Plaza hotel was hit by an Iranian drone, resulting in injuries. Later, debris from an intercepted missile struck the upper floors of the “Breaker” apartment tower, sparking a fire and forcing emergency evacuations.
Story continues below this ad
Authorities confirmed that Bahrain International Airport was also targeted by a drone, sustaining material damage, though no casualties were reported.
Airport operations were suspended temporarily as regional airspace closures disrupted commercial travel. In Mina Salman port, debris from a defensive intercept ignited a fire aboard a freighter, killing one foreign crewman and injuring two others.
On March 2, Bahrain said one person was killed by shrapnel from an intercepted missile. The death of a foreign worker at Salman Industrial City, working on a boat there, marks the kingdom’s first reported fatality in the war.
Media reports also noted that at least four Bahrainis were wounded by falling debris in Manama. Officials said Iranian strikes in Bahrain hit civilian targets outside the US bases.
Story continues below this ad
US casualties and regional spillover
The US Central Command confirmed three American service members were killed and five wounded during Iran’s counterstrikes across the region. US President Donald Trump vowed Washington would “avenge” the deaths and warned that further casualties were likely.
Official response in Bahrain
Bahrain’s leadership condemned the strikes and reaffirmed its right to self-defence. King Hamad spoke with President Trump, who denounced Iran’s actions and pledged continued US support for Bahrain’s security.
In Manama, US Embassy officials issued shelter-in-place advisories and authorised the departure of nonessential personnel. The US State Department raised Bahrain’s travel advisory to Level 3 (“Reconsider Travel”) due to ongoing security threats.
Schools and courts were closed, and citizens were advised to remain indoors as emergency teams continued firefighting and search operations.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More