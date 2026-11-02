Video shows moment Florida business jet turns into giant fireball, killing 9

A Bahamas-bound jet 60 carrying nine people nose-dived into a Greenacres neighborhood in Palm Beach County, Florida, erupting into a massive fireball.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Nov 2, 2026 08:33 AM IST
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine occupants died in the crash.US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine occupants died in the crash.
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An aircraft carrying nine people nose-dived into South Florida in the United States and erupted into a giant fireball before crashing near a busy roadway on Sunday.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the death of all nine people on board, describing the disaster as a horrific tragedy. 

Video recorded by people inside their cars captured the terrifying moment the Bahamas-bound Learjet 60 plunged from the sky, before striking near the roadway and exploding.

Eyewitness video recorded from passing vehicles captured the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged directly from the sky. The jet crashed near a busy roadway, landing mere feet from residential houses and inches from passing traffic without striking the buildings.

The impact created a deep crater lined with burning pavement fragments, while dense black smoke filled the immediate area.

Onlookers gathered near the scene as emergency services responded to the wreckage.

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