Video shows moment Florida business jet turns into giant fireball, killing 9

An aircraft carrying nine people nose-dived into South Florida in the United States and erupted into a giant fireball before crashing near a busy roadway on Sunday.

WATCH: New video shows Learjet 60 business jet crashing near West Palm Beach, Florida. The plane was completely disintegrated upon impact. Number of casualties unknown. https://t.co/l5JT9KEWnQ — BNO News (@BNONews) November 1, 2026

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the death of all nine people on board, describing the disaster as a horrific tragedy.

Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here’s what we know:

– At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL

– All 9 people on board were killed

– The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas

– The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB’s investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026

Video recorded by people inside their cars captured the terrifying moment the Bahamas-bound Learjet 60 plunged from the sky, before striking near the roadway and exploding.

Thousands of people watched the video of the Florida jet crash and asked the same thing: where’s the plane? Here’s why you can’t see it: • It fell almost straight down. Unofficial flight tracking shows the Learjet dropped from over 35,000 feet nearly vertical, possibly at several hundred miles per hour. • It shattered on impact. Planes are mostly lightweight aluminum, and hitting the ground nose-first at that speed breaks a jet into thousands of small pieces, many driven deep into the ground. That’s why there’s a crater in the road. • The fuel fire did the rest. Jet fuel ignited instantly, burning and melting much of what was left. • We’ve seen this before. Flight 93 in Shanksville on 9/11 left the same scene: a smoking crater with almost no recognizable wreckage. What most people don’t know: private and charter jets don’t follow the same safety rules as commercial airlines. Airlines operate under the strictest FAA standards for pilot training, rest, and maintenance. Charter flights follow a lighter set of rules, and privately flown jets have even fewer requirements. The NTSB will now collect every fragment to find out what happened in those final seconds. Praying for all 9 families. Should private jets face the same safety rules as commercial airlines? — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 1, 2026

Eyewitness video recorded from passing vehicles captured the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged directly from the sky. The jet crashed near a busy roadway, landing mere feet from residential houses and inches from passing traffic without striking the buildings.

Learjet 60 Nosedives Into Florida Mobile Home Park in Massive Fireball; Nine Aboard, Multiple Dead. GREENACRES, Fla. — A Learjet 60 crashed hard into a mobile home community in Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon, slamming into the ground in a massive fireball that destroyed at least one home and left multiple people dead, authorities said. The jet, carrying nine people, plunged from about 8,000 feet shortly after 12:50 p.m. near Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North. It struck a tree, brought down power lines, and impacted the residential area, carving a large crater and scattering burning wreckage across the scene as thick smoke rose into the sky. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue declared the crash a mass-casualty incident. Multiple fatalities have been reported, though officials have not yet released a final death toll or confirmed the number of injured among those on the aircraft or on the ground. The Learjet had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the FAA. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. This is a developing story.

#Florida #NTSB #PlaneCrash — JAS (@JasADRxquisites) November 1, 2026

The impact created a deep crater lined with burning pavement fragments, while dense black smoke filled the immediate area.

WATCH: Impact crater seen after small plane crashes in Palm Beach County, Florida. https://t.co/khYXjANICO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 1, 2026

Onlookers gathered near the scene as emergency services responded to the wreckage.