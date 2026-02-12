Bajaj
Attorney General Pam Bondi deflected questions on Epstein files across 5-hour hearing 

The hearing before the House Judiciary Committee lasted more than five hours and was marked by heated exchanges with both Democrats and some Republicans.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 07:24 AM IST First published on: Feb 12, 2026 at 07:24 AM IST
Bondi CongressAttorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

US Attorney General Pam Bondi faced sharp questions in Congress over the Justice Department’s handling of files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, repeatedly rejecting claims of a cover-up.

The hearing before the House Judiciary Committee lasted more than five hours and was marked by heated exchanges with both Democrats and some Republicans.

What was the hearing about?

Lawmakers questioned Bondi about the department’s release of documents related to Epstein, after some victims’ identities were disclosed despite redactions.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said: “To us, it feels like we are in the middle of a cover-up.” He accused the department of failing to respect Congress over what is known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Bondi defended her department’s actions and denied any wrongdoing. She said the Justice Department had worked to protect victims and dismissed suggestions that information had been released intentionally to intimidate survivors.

When asked about past links between Donald Trump and Epstein, Bondi called the line of questioning “ridiculous” and accused Democrats of trying to “deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done”.

How did victims respond?

Several survivors of Epstein’s abuse attended the hearing. At one point, Democratic Representative Dan Goldman asked those who had sought meetings with the Justice Department but received no reply to raise their hands. All of them did so.

Later, when asked if they had confidence that the department would support them, none raised their hands. Bondi said in response: “We want to work with them.”

What else happened?

Republican Representative Thomas Massie also criticised the handling of the files, telling Bondi: “Literally the worst thing you could do to survivors, you did.”

Bondi pushed back, accusing him of focusing on the issue because Trump is mentioned in the files.

The hearing ended without any clear resolution. Bondi left the room after shaking hands with Republican lawmakers, while Democrats signalled they would continue pressing for further disclosures.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

