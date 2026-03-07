Pakistani man convicted in US for Iran-backed plot to assassinate Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Nikki Haley

Asif Merchant, 46, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran who has been charged in the US in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US politician or government officials, is shown in this photo released in a criminal complaint by the Department of Justice August 6, 2024. (Reuters/image enhanced using AI)

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man, has been convicted in the US for plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump and other top American politicians on behalf of Iran, the US Department of Justice said Friday.

Prosecutors said Asif Merchant tried to recruit people in the United States for the plot in 2024. The alleged plan was meant to avenge the 2020 killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani during Trump’s first term.