‘Hands are like gloves’: Christa Pike is ‘angry and confused’, unable to eat after Tennessee failed execution

Christa Pike execution: A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US. (Source: Reuters)

Christa Pike, the Tennessee death-row inmate who survived an attempt to execute her by lethal injection, has regained consciousness and begun speaking, but she cannot swallow or eat and is unable to move her arms or hands, her lawyers said on Wednesday.

The lawyers also said Pike, sentenced to death for a 1995 murder, awoke “angry and confused” in a hospital this week with a long recuperation ahead after the botched execution effort.

She has a blood clot in one arm and pneumonia, The New York Times reported, citing her lawyer Randy Spivey. She could not move her arms, and her hands had swollen to resemble inflated surgical gloves, Spivey added.

🚨 BREAKING: CHRISTA PIKE’S LAWYERS GIVE NEW UPDATE ON HER CONDITION “Christa is a survivor. She deserves answers on what was done to her.” “On Monday night it was our understanding that Christa was brain dead and that life support would be removed the next day. But on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone, Christa woke up and began talking. I do not have an explanation for what happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning.” Her lawyers say Pike now has a blood clot in one arm, pneumonia, cannot swallow or eat, cannot move either arm, and both arms and hands are tremendously swollen. They say it remains unknown what function, if any, she will regain in her arms. — Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) October 7, 2026

On September 30, the 50-year-old woman was taken from the execution chamber to a Nashville hospital unconscious, critically ill and with severe arm injuries after two injections of the caustic barbiturates pentobarbital failed to kill her at the Riverbed Maximum Security Institution.

“She woke up in a hospital surrounded by people she didn’t know with a tube down her throat,” Spivey was quoted as saying at a news conference. “We don’t know the toll all of this will take, but Christa is a survivor.”

US · Tennessee · Death Penalty Christa Pike's health after failed execution: What we know A timeline of her condition from the September 30 execution attempt to her current hospitalisation — based on reporting by her lawyers and news outlets. Execution attempt 💉 Received two injections of pentobarbital — the lethal drug used in Tennessee executions ⚠️ The execution failed 🚑 Taken to hospital unconscious and critically ill 🩹 Suffered severe injuries to her arms Critical and uncertain 🧠 Her lawyers believed she was brain dead 🏥 Life support was expected to be withdrawn ❓ Her prognosis remained extremely uncertain Unexpectedly regains consciousness 🗣 Woke up and began speaking — defying expectations 💬 First reported questions: "Where am I?" and "Who are you?" 🔔 Aware that the state had tried to execute her 😠 Described as angry and confused Hospitalised — speaking but seriously ill 🫁 Pneumonia 🩸 Blood clot in one arm 🙌 Cannot move arms or hands 🫶 Hands and arms severely swollen 🍽 Cannot swallow or eat 🧩 Cognitive confusion 💬 Able to speak and ask questions 🏥 Still hospitalised, alive Has asked about people — including Colleen Slemmer's family Per reporting on Pike's condition — attributed to lawyers. CNN has not independently confirmed all details. Long-term prognosis unclear Still unknown Doctors may need weeks or months to determine the extent of her recovery — including whether she will regain mobility in her arms and hands, and whether she will recover full cognitive function. Her long-term prognosis remains unclear. All details in this graphic are attributed to reporting by Pike's lawyers and news outlets. CNN noted it had not independently confirmed all claims. This is a developing situation. Note on this story This graphic covers the details of a capital punishment case and a failed execution. If you are affected by any of the issues raised, mental health support is available. In the US: call or text 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline) · 988lifeline.org Sources: Pike's legal team statements (via AP, CNN, ABC News) · Tennessee Department of Correction. All condition details are as reported by her lawyers — not independently verified by all outlets. Developing story. Express InfoGenIE

Pike woke up and began talking

Pike woke up and began talking, and her first questions were: “Where am I?” and “Who are you?”, her lawyer said.

Spivey added that Pike is aware, at least to some extent, of what happened during the execution attempt.

The convicted killer Christa Pike is awake, angry and confused after waking up from a coma following a botched execution in Tennessee. Remains shackled to her hospital bed, according to her legal team. @ReporterFaith reports. https://t.co/BLLWhY8hNK https://t.co/EjxZX9FDPr — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 7, 2026

What is Christa Pike’s health condition?

According to her lawyers, Pike remains hospitalised and “seriously ill”. News agency Reuters reported that Pike remains shackled to her hospital bed and continues to receive critical medical care. Her lawyers said she has cognitive confusion but has been speaking with people around her

Story continues below this ad

Her long-term prognosis remains unclear.

ABC News, which also cited one of her lawyers, reported that Pike was initially believed to be brain dead and was expected to be taken off life support before she unexpectedly regained consciousness.

The lawyer also said doctors do not know what physical function she will ultimately regain.

Pike remained conscious for part of execution attempt

News agency Associated Press reported that Pike remained conscious for part of the execution attempt and complained that her arm hurt. Witnesses could hear her breathing and later snoring after the second dose was administered. She was finally take to the hospital.

Her lawyers have raised concerns that problems with the intravenous lines may have prevented the drug from properly entering her bloodstream.

Story continues below this ad

Why did the execution fail?

The exact reason remains unclear. Medical and lethal-injection experts have focused on the possibility that a problem with an intravenous line caused the pentobarbital to enter tissue instead of properly entering Pike’s bloodstream.

AP reported that Pike had a lifelong blood disorder that made it difficult to access her veins and that her lawyers had warned the state about the problem before execution,

Governor Bill Lee has suspended executions in Tennessee for the remainder of 2026 while officials investigate the failed execution. The governor had also ordered a review after another failed execution attempt involving Tony Carruthers in May

Judge orders Tennessee to preserve execution evidence

The failed execution has opened another legal battle over what happened inside Tennessee’s death chamber.

Story continues below this ad

A judge in Nashville on Wednesday ordered state officials to preserve evidence from the execution, including syringes, drug packaging, catheters, intravenous lines and restraints.

Reuters reported that the order also covers internal communications, incident reports, witness accounts and encrypted messages relating to the execution.

The judge, I’Ashea Myles, described the case as unusual because nobody had anticipated that Pike would survive the execution attempt.

Why was Christa Pike sentenced to death?

Pike was sentenced to death for her role in the 1995 torture and murder of 19-year-old schoolmate Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 18 at the time of the killing.

Story continues below this ad

Pike was convicted for her role in the murder more than three decades ago. She has spent decades on death row.

Pike and her boyfriend were convicted in Slemmer’s killing. Pike’s boyfriend was 17 at the time and therefore was not eligible for the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies)