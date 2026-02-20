What is Area 51: From Cold War spy planes to Trump’s order to uncover the ‘extraterrestrial’ truth

Area 51, a classified US military testing site in Nevada, became synonymous with aliens due to Cold War secrecy, UFO sightings and decades of speculation.

Written by: Abhishek Chakraborty
Updated: Feb 20, 2026 02:31 PM IST
A 'STOP' signboard outside Area 51.A 'STOP' signboard outside Area 51 (Photo: Unsplash@oliverpacas).
The name Area 51 instantly conjures images of flying saucers, hidden autopsies and little green beings. As per official records, Area 51 is a highly classified US military testing facility in Nevada, US. But decades of secrecy have helped transform it into the planet’s most enduring ‘alien’ legend.

However, the speculation about the existence of ‘aliens’ or ‘extra-terrestrial beings’, and perhaps the activities at Area 51 as well, is likely to come to a rest now that US President Donald Trump has ordered the release of files related to “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)”.

What is Area 51?

‘Area 51’ is a map area designation deep in the Nevada desert, about 83 miles north of Las Vegas. It sits inside the vast Nevada Test and Training Range, a restricted zone long used by the United States Air Force for flight testing.

The site was established in the 1950s to develop the U-2 spy plane during the Cold War. In 1955, the CIA selected the area to test the Lockheed U-2, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, under the codename ‘Project Aquatone’, with authorisation from President Dwight D Eisenhower. At the time, even acknowledging its existence was considered a national security risk.

The US government did not officially confirm Area 51 until 2013, when the Central Intelligence Agency declassified documents about the U-2 and A-12 reconnaissance programs. Those records described the base’s purpose plainly: testing experimental aircraft, not extraterrestrial technology. The US also called these claims rumours spread by Russia’s KGB.

Area 51 declassified (1) An excerpt from the CIA files released in 2013.

Why all the secrecy? The government wasn’t hiding flying saucers — it was hiding cutting-edge spy technology from the Soviets. Declassified documents indicate the site’s secret status was a way to protect classified intelligence from the USSR, not to cover up an alien encounter.

Why is Area 51 linked to ‘aliens’?

The alien connection began largely because of timing and secrecy. In the 1950s and ’60s, reports of unidentified flying objects surged across the United States. Many sightings happened near Nevada, where test flights of high-altitude spy planes looked strange to civilian pilots and radar operators unfamiliar with their design.

Story continues below this ad

The U-2 test flights created an unexpected side effect — a dramatic spike in UFO sighting reports, as per NBC News. The U-2 plane flew at altitudes above 60,000 feet — far beyond what anyone thought possible at the time. Civilian aircraft flew under 20,000 feet while military aircraft flew up to 40,000 feet. So, airline pilots spotting the U-2’s silver wings reflecting the setting sun reported fiery, unidentified objects streaking across the sky.

A document at the National Security Archive of the US reads: “A key element of the work done at Area 51 was testing the ability of the reconnaissance and other aircraft deployed there to evade radar detection. In some cases the work was based on measures developed after the aircraft was developed — as exemplified by the failed RAINBOW project aimed at reducing the Soviet ability to detect U-2’s during their spy flights.”

The Roswell Incident

Perhaps the most famous incident concerning Area 51 (and the one that started the ‘ALIEN’ conspiracies) was the “Roswell incident”. The rumour was that in July 1947, the debris of a crashed UFO was taken from Roswell, New Mexico, to Area 51 for research. Conspiracy theorists also propagated that bodies of alien beings were also taken there. Later in 1994, the US Air Force published a report, clarifying that the debris comprised damaged balloons, sensors and radar reflectors from an aircraft part of a classified government project called ‘Project Mogul’.

Area 51: An excerpt from a file on the Roswell Incident from the CIA archives. An excerpt from a file on the Roswell Incident from the CIA archives.

Since Area 51 flights were classified, officials often could not explain what witnesses saw. That silence allowed speculation to grow. Over time, rumors hardened into elaborate stories about alien spacecraft supposedly stored at Area 51.

Story continues below this ad

The clarification on the ‘Roswell Incident’ came barely 4 years after a 1989 interview of physicist Bob Lazar, who claimed to have worked at Area 51. He said the base was used as a research facility for alien spacecraft and that his job was to recreate alien technology for military use.

Pop culture amplified the myth. Films, TV shows and novels repeatedly used Area 51 as shorthand for hidden alien activity. Each fictional portrayal blurred the line between entertainment and reality for audiences, embedding the idea in public imagination.

A photo outside an inn in Rachel, Nevada, near Area 51. A photo outside an inn in Rachel, Nevada, near Area 51 (Unsplash@mdherren).

Secrecy breeds speculations

Security around Area 51 remains intense, further fuelling the rumours. The base is still active, and its operations are still largely undisclosed. Armed patrols, surveillance systems and restricted airspace keep outsiders far away. A few clips are available on YouTube, where people claim to have been chased away by security personnel.

That level of protection is standard for sensitive military sites — but to conspiracy theorists, it looks like proof something extraordinary is inside. If caught trespassing, people are fined and/or jailed. Nevertheless, the rumours around the secured sites continue.

Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi

