Shooting at lake near Oklahoma City injures 10, more feared

The tally of injured from a shooting at a party at a lake near Oklahoma City is expected to rise beyond the 10 taken to hospital by rescuers, police said on Monday, as others among the victims make their own way to seek treatment.
No suspects were in custody following the shooting just after 9 p.m. at a party at Arcadia Lake, the police department in the city of Edmond, northeast of Oklahoma City, said in a statement on X.
It gave no further immediate details.The lake in eastern Edmond is popular for recreational activities such as fishing, camping and picnics.