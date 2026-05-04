Shooting at lake near Oklahoma City injures 10, more feared

Police block off near S. Air Depot boulevard in Edmond, Okla., after a campground shooting at Lake Arcadia. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

The tally of injured from a shooting at a party at a lake near Oklahoma City is ⁠expected ​to rise beyond the 10 taken to hospital by rescuers, police ​said on Monday, ​as others ⁠among the victims make their own ‌way to seek treatment.

No suspects were in custody following the shooting just after 9 p.m. at a party ⁠at Arcadia ⁠Lake, the police department in the ⁠city of ‌Edmond, northeast ​of Oklahoma City, ‌said in a statement on X.