Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during an announcement of new products at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif. (Photo: AP)

Apple has named insider John Ternus as its next chief executive, replacing Tim Cook, as the iPhone maker prepares for changes driven by artificial intelligence, Reuters reported.

Cook will move into the role of executive chairman, the company said.

Who is the new CEO?

Ternus, 50, joined Apple in 2001 and currently leads its hardware division. He has worked behind the scenes on several key products and played a role in improving devices such as Mac computers, which have gained market share in recent years.

He has also been involved in the development of products like iPads and AirPods and recently presented a redesigned iPhone model.

Ternus is the same age Cook was when he took over from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011.

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Ternus takes charge at a time when the technology industry is shifting towards artificial intelligence.

Reuters reported that Apple is facing competition from companies such as Nvidia, which has moved into personal computing, and Meta Platforms, whose augmented-reality products are gaining attention.

One of his main tasks will be to bring stronger AI features to Apple’s devices, especially the iPhone.

Apple has already partnered with Google to use its Gemini system to improve Siri. Analysts told Reuters that Ternus will need to build more of Apple’s AI capabilities in-house rather than rely on partners.

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Apple said Johny Srouji has been named chief hardware officer. He will continue to lead Apple’s chip design work along with broader hardware engineering. Ternus’s appointment signals a shift in leadership focus from operations and supply chains under Cook to product development and design.

Cook has led Apple since 2011, overseeing major growth in the company’s business. According to Reuters, Apple’s stock has risen sharply during his tenure.

He also became the first Fortune 500 CEO to publicly come out as gay and has taken positions on issues such as workplace diversity and sustainability.

Apple said Cook will continue to engage with policymakers in his new role.