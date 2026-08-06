H-1B, L-1 visa extensions may get costlier under Trump plan: What it means for Indians

The administration announced the higher fee as a way of preventing foreign workers from taking American jobs. (AI Generated Image)

The Trump administration is planning to make H-1B and L-1 visa extensions significantly more expensive by expanding an existing additional fee to cover routine extension petitions, a move that could increase costs for US employers and thousands of Indian professionals working in America.

The proposal would require employers to pay the extra fee not only when hiring new foreign workers or changing employers but also every time they seek to extend an employee’s stay.

Indian nationals receive the largest share of H-1B visas issued every year, making them the group most likely to be affected if the proposal is implemented.