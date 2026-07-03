America250 events: July 3-4 schedule, livestream and how to watch America’s 250th birthday

As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, 2026, a little-known organisation called America250 is leading the nationwide celebrations through concerts, public events, educational programmes and community initiatives across all 50 states. It is the official nonprofit partner of the US Semiquincentennial Commission, the congressional body created to oversee America’s 250th anniversary.

America 250 will be organising some of the largest celebrations on July 3 and July 4 to commemorate this historic occasion in American history. The organisers are describing them as the largest coordinated Independence Day celebrations to be held in the United States.

“America 250 is a national organization charged by a Congress to plan the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.” Looking back to @CES with @RosieRios as America gears up for its 250th anniversary 🇺🇸 @America250 pic.twitter.com/bAsJB8LbIN — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) July 2, 2026

What is America250?

The US Semiquincentennial Commission was created by the US Congress to plan the nation’s 250th anniversary. It was signed into law by former President Barack Obama in 2016.

The Commission, chaired by former Treasurer of the US Rosie Rios, works with America250 to increase the engagement of Americans in designing the largest anniversary observance in America’s history.



According to their website, “America250 is the national nonpartisan organization charged by the American Congress to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the 250th anniversary of our country.”

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They aim to recognise the people, events and ideas that shaped the country and encourage Americans to think about their future.

The multi-year effort began on July 4, 2023, as a national public engagement campaign which invited all Americans to share their stories leading up to the 250th anniversary.

. World · US at 250 Breaking down “Semiquincentennial” It's a mouthful — but the word itself spells out the milestone. Semi quin centennial Semi means Half Quin means Five Centennial means 100 years Five × 100 years = 500 years ↓ Half of 500 years = 250 years ★ 250 America's 250th anniversary · July 4, 2026 Note: “Semiquincentennial” is the official term; “Sestercentennial” and “quarter-millennium” are also used. Express InfoGenIE .

Live shows on July 3-4

The organisation has announced two major benefit shows on July 3 and July 4 to celebrate the 250th anniversary. They have also introduced “Giving 4th”, a new initiative meant to encourage Americans to make ‘giving back’ a part of their Independence Day traditions.

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The livestream from Times Square will begin at 9 pm ET on July 3 with multiple performances from artists to usher in the Ball Drop at midnight, which will bring in July 4, 2026. The famous Times Square Ball will drop eight times to mark midnight in every American time zone, for the first time in history.

• The first ball will drop at 9.45 am EDT (7.15 p.m. IST) on July 3 for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

• The post-show ball drop coverage will end at 7 am EDT (4.30 pm IST) on July 4 with the Ball Drop for American Samoa.

The July 4 benefit show, to be held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will stream live featuring performances from Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Chaka Khan and Anthony Ramos. The event will be hosted by Queen Latifah and will culminate with fireworks and a drone performance.

Interested people can watch the live stream on America250’s website, their mobile app, and Twitch. They will also collaborate with iHeartMedia, America’s largest audio company, so that people can become a part of the celebrations from the road or from their own gatherings on July 4.

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(This article was curated by Sneha Sharma, an intern at The Indian Express)