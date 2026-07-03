America250 events: July 3-4 schedule, livestream and how to watch America’s 250th birthday

America 250 will be organising some of the largest celebrations on July 3 and July 4 to commemorate this historic occasion in American history.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 05:31 PM IST
People celebrate with the Red, White & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 2, 2026. (REUTERS)People celebrate with the Red, White & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 2, 2026. (REUTERS)
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As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, 2026, a little-known organisation called America250 is leading the nationwide celebrations through concerts, public events, educational programmes and community initiatives across all 50 states. It is the official nonprofit partner of the US Semiquincentennial Commission, the congressional body created to oversee America’s 250th anniversary.

America 250 will be organising some of the largest celebrations on July 3 and July 4 to commemorate this historic occasion in American history. The organisers are describing them as the largest coordinated Independence Day celebrations to be held in the United States.

What is America250?

The US Semiquincentennial Commission was created by the US Congress to plan the nation’s 250th anniversary. It was signed into law by former President Barack Obama in 2016.

The Commission, chaired by former Treasurer of the US Rosie Rios, works with America250 to increase the engagement of Americans in designing the largest anniversary observance in America’s history.


According to their website, “America250 is the national nonpartisan organization charged by the American Congress to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the 250th anniversary of our country.”

Also Read | https://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-news/us-independence-250-anniversary-indian-american-community-growth-income-politics-success-10764490/

They aim to recognise the people, events and ideas that shaped the country and encourage Americans to think about their future.

The multi-year effort began on July 4, 2023, as a national public engagement campaign which invited all Americans to share their stories leading up to the 250th anniversary.

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World · US at 250
Breaking down “Semiquincentennial”
It's a mouthful — but the word itself spells out the milestone.
Semiquincentennial
Semi
means
Half
Quin
means
Five
Centennial
means
100 years
Five × 100 years = 500 years
Half of 500 years = 250 years
250
America's 250th anniversary · July 4, 2026
Note: “Semiquincentennial” is the official term; “Sestercentennial” and “quarter-millennium” are also used.
Express InfoGenIE
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Live shows on July 3-4

The organisation has announced two major benefit shows on July 3 and July 4 to celebrate the 250th anniversary. They have also introduced “Giving 4th”, a new initiative meant to encourage Americans to make ‘giving back’ a part of their Independence Day traditions.

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The livestream from Times Square will begin at 9 pm ET on July 3 with multiple performances from artists to usher in the Ball Drop at midnight, which will bring in July 4, 2026. The famous Times Square Ball will drop eight times to mark midnight in every American time zone, for the first time in history.

•  The first ball will drop at 9.45 am EDT (7.15 p.m. IST) on July 3 for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
•  The post-show ball drop coverage will end at 7 am EDT (4.30 pm IST) on July 4 with the Ball Drop for American Samoa.

The July 4 benefit show, to be held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will stream live featuring performances from Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Chaka Khan and Anthony Ramos. The event will be hosted by Queen Latifah and will culminate with fireworks and a drone performance.

Interested people can watch the live stream on America250’s website, their mobile app, and Twitch. They will also collaborate with iHeartMedia, America’s largest audio company, so that people can become a part of the celebrations from the road or from their own gatherings on July 4.

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(This article was curated by Sneha Sharma, an intern at The Indian Express)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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