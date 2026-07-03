America turns 250: Biggest July 4 celebrations, fireworks and cities to visit in 2026

On July 4, 2026, the United States turns 250. The milestone, formally called the Semiquincentennial, is being marked with the most ambitious nationwide celebration since the 1976 Bicentennial, spanning all 50 states, dozens of cities, and a full calendar year of events.
Millions of visitors are expected to travel across the United States for the once-in-a-generation celebrations, with major events ranging from Tall Ships and military parades to concerts, fireworks and historical reenactments.
Philadelphia, Washington, New York, Boston and Charleston are among the major host cities for America 250 celebrations.
Here is a city-by-city guide to the biggest celebrations and what to expect.
No city has more at stake in 2026 than Philadelphia. The Wawa Welcome America Festival, running from Juneteenth on June 19 through July 4, will include free events: six nights of fireworks displays and a parade representing all states and territories.
ArtPhilly, a five-week arts and culture festival running from May 27 through July 4, will offer more than 30 performances, exhibitions, and projects citywide. On July 4 itself, a national time capsule will be buried at Independence Mall to be opened on America’s 500th birthday in 2276.
Washington DC events include a 60-ship naval review on the Potomac, a massive parade along the National Mall, a rededication ceremony at the National Archives, a concert on the Capitol lawn, and what is planned to be the largest fireworks display in US history.
On June 22-23, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will mark America’s 250th anniversary with the first-ever IndyCar race held in the nation’s capital, set on a street circuit weaving through the National Mall and around iconic national landmarks.
The star-studded A Capitol Fourth concert on the National Mall on July 3 will air on PBS and is free and open to the public.
New York City is planning a special daytime ball drop in Times Square at 2:00 PM ET on July 4, 2026, marking the exact moment the Declaration of Independence was adopted; the first time the ball will drop outside of New Year’s Eve.
The city is also a key stop on the Sail250 Tall Ships tour, which runs from the Gulf Coast to Boston between May and July, with hundreds of historic vessels sailing into New York Harbour.
Boston, the cradle of the American Revolution, is a flagship destination for 2026. The city is the final port of call for the Sail250 Tall Ships fleet and is hosting a series of Revolutionary War commemorations, historical reenactments, and museum exhibitions throughout the summer, drawing on its unmatched role in the story of American independence.
Nationwide tentpole programmes include America’s Invitation, a storytelling project; America Gives, a national service initiative; America Innovates, a travelling technology expo; and America’s Performance, a national concert series.
Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville are also hosting major celebrations, with free parades, museum open days, and public fireworks across all 50 states on the night of July 4.
If you are planning to travel to any major city for July 4, 2026, hotel prices in DC, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston are already running 40 to 60 per cent higher than the same period last year, and rental cars in the DC metro area are nearly sold out for the holiday weekend. Mid-size cities such as Nashville, San Antonio, and Denver offer major celebrations with significantly smaller crowds.
(With inputs from agencies)