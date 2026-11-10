Where is Alice Huang? 5 explosive allegations against woman at the centre of Nvidia spy row

The Chinese businesswoman linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is at the centre of allegations involving Chinese intelligence and advanced AI chip shipments.

Written by: Aniruddha Dhar
2 min readNov 10, 2026 08:23 PM IST First published on: Nov 10, 2026 at 08:08 PM IST
A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. (Reuters)A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. (Reuters)

There is a woman at the centre of one of the most extraordinary controversies in the global artificial intelligence industry, but nobody seems to know where she is. Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has become the focus of an international investigation involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, US intelligence agencies and alleged attempts by Chinese entities to obtain advanced American AI chips.

Her name came into the spotlight after reports linked her to Jensen Huang, 63, the billionaire co-founder of Nvidia. The CEO subsequently admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, without naming the woman involved. Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

But the allegations surrounding Alice go considerably beyond her alleged relationship with one of the world’s most powerful technology executives.

Investigations and media reports have raised questions about her past in Chinese television and finance, her role in Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, her business connections in China and the movement of Nvidia’s advanced processors through a network of companies.

On Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported that it could not establish Alice Huang’s current whereabouts or reach her for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported that two people who had been in contact with her earlier this year said she was in China at the time. Her present location remains unknown.

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Express InfoGenIE · News game
Chip Trail: sort the Nvidia spy story
You are an InfoGenIE fact-checker. Travel five stops of the Nvidia controversy and sort every claim.
How to read this: “Reported” means published by news organisations, often citing unnamed officials or documents that have not been released. The Indian Express has not independently verified the intelligence allegations. No one named here has been charged.
                                              
Score /23Sorted /23
 
 
The Nvidia controversy, as a game
 
GPU
How to play. At each stop, claims arrive one at a time. Sort each one:
ConfirmedOn the record or officialReportedPublished, not on recordUnknownNo one knows yetFalseThe facts say otherwise
Tap a stop on the trail to jump ahead
Stop 1 · Santa Clara
The man
Start with who Jensen Huang is. Few companies this size are so closely tied to one founder, which is why questions about him move markets and Washington.
Claim 1 of 4Sort this claim
Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it ever since.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
Nvidia’s own biography says he has been president, chief executive and a board member since founding the company in 1993.
Source: Nvidia corporate biography
Claim 2 of 4Sort this claim
Nvidia was worth about $4.5 trillion at the close on November 6, 2026.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
That is market data, larger than Japan’s economy. Apple overtook Nvidia as the world’s most valuable company on October 30.
Source: Yahoo Finance; Al Jazeera
Claim 3 of 4Sort this claim
On November 8, Huang told staff he had been unfaithful to his wife.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
He wrote it in an email to employees: “There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”
Source: Staff email, obtained by CNBC
Claim 4 of 4Sort this claim
In that email, Huang named the woman involved.
Correct! +1Not quiteFalseYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
He did not name anyone. The link to Alice Huang comes from news reports, not from his email.
Source: Staff email (CNBC); Reuters
Stop 1 clear!
Running score:   of 23. Next stop: Taipei.
Stop 2 · Taipei
The woman at the centre
The board’s inquiry follows weeks of reports about one person, Alice Huang. Little about her is verified, which makes this the hardest level to sort.
Claim 1 of 5Sort this claim
Alice Huang is a relative of Jensen Huang.
Correct! +1Not quiteFalseYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
They share a surname but are not related.
Source: Reuters; AFP
Claim 2 of 5Sort this claim
Alice Huang was a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore cloud company.
Correct! +1Not quiteReportedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
The NYT reported she was registered as managing director and described herself as CEO. Nvidia says she has left. Reuters could not verify her current status.
Source: The New York Times; Bloomberg; Reuters
Claim 3 of 5Sort this claim
US officials concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset.
Correct! +1Not quiteReportedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
The NYT reported this on October 29, citing a memo said to claim China’s Ministry of State Security recruited her. The memo has not been made public.
Source: The New York Times; Financial Times
Claim 4 of 5Sort this claim
Reuters independently verified the intelligence allegations.
Correct! +1Not quiteFalseYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
Reuters said it could not verify the claims, her employment or her location.
Source: Reuters, Nov 9
Claim 5 of 5Sort this claim
China’s foreign ministry denied the spy claims.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
Spokesman Guo Jiakun called them “nothing more than an attempt to smear China”. A denial on the record is confirmed, even though the claims it rejects are not.
Source: Foreign ministry briefings, Oct 30 and Nov 9
Stop 2 clear!
Running score:   of 23. Next stop: Singapore.
Stop 3 · Singapore
Follow the chips
Why would Beijing care about her company? Megaspeed is itself under investigation, over where Nvidia’s most powerful chips ended up.
Claim 1 of 5Sort this claim
Megaspeed is registered in Singapore and runs data centres that rent out AI computing power.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
That is in its company record. It also has a Malaysian subsidiary.
Source: Company records; Singapore Police Force
Claim 2 of 5Sort this claim
Megaspeed bought about $4.8 billion of Nvidia equipment.
Correct! +1Not quiteReportedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
The figure comes from NYT reporting, making Megaspeed one of Nvidia’s largest buyers. Neither company has published it.
Source: The New York Times
Claim 3 of 5Sort this claim
Singapore police are investigating Megaspeed.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
Police said “investigations are ongoing into Megaspeed for suspected breaches of our domestic laws.”
Source: Singapore Police Force
Claim 4 of 5Sort this claim
Restricted Nvidia chips reached customers in China through Megaspeed.
Correct! +1Not quiteUnknownYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
US investigators have examined it, and the NYT reported data centres that appeared to serve Chinese customers. Nvidia says it counted the chips and found no diversion. No findings yet.
Source: The New York Times; Nvidia
Claim 5 of 5Sort this claim
Megaspeed has been charged with breaking US export rules.
Correct! +1Not quiteFalseYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
No charges against Megaspeed have been reported. It denies wrongdoing.
Source: Reuters; The New York Times
Stop 3 clear!
Running score:   of 23. Next stop: Beijing.
Stop 4 · Beijing
The chip war
All of this sits inside a four-year fight over who gets the chips that train the most powerful AI. Huang has argued for selling to China; hawks want the door shut.
Claim 1 of 4Sort this claim
The US barred exports of Nvidia’s H100 chips to China in October 2022.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
The Commerce Department rules covered Nvidia’s top data-centre chips, including the A100 and H100.
Source: US Commerce Department
Claim 2 of 4Sort this claim
Nvidia’s top Blackwell chips, such as the GB200, can now be sold to China.
Correct! +1Not quiteFalseYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
Blackwell chips remain barred from export to China.
Source: US export rules; Al Jazeera
Claim 3 of 4Sort this claim
In December 2025, President Trump said Nvidia could sell the H200 to China.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
A major easing. The H200 is roughly six times as powerful as the H20 built for China.
Source: White House; Al Jazeera
Claim 4 of 4Sort this claim
Huang says Nvidia’s share of China’s market fell from 95% to zero.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
He said it on the record after Washington required licences for the H20 in April 2025.
Source: Jensen Huang, public remarks
Stop 4 clear!
Running score:   of 23. Next stop: Washington.
Stop 5 · Washington
What happens next
The next few weeks will test the board, Congress and Huang himself. Some of the biggest questions have no answer yet.
Claim 1 of 5Sort this claim
Nvidia’s board says it has confidence in Huang.
Correct! +1Not quiteConfirmedYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
“The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team,” its Nov 8 statement said.
Source: Nvidia board statement
Claim 2 of 5Sort this claim
Huang knew he was dealing with an intelligence asset.
Correct! +1Not quiteUnknownYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
Nobody has said so. Nvidia says the US government never warned it about Alice Huang, and no one has accused Huang of wrongdoing.
Source: Nvidia; Reuters
Claim 3 of 5Sort this claim
Nvidia secrets were compromised.
Correct! +1Not quiteUnknownYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
The board says it has “no reason to believe” they were, and its inquiry will examine all available information.
Source: Nvidia board statement
Claim 4 of 5Sort this claim
The November 18 congressional briefing is a subpoena.
Correct! +1Not quiteFalseYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
Three House committee chairs requested a voluntary closed-door briefing. It is not a subpoena.
Source: House committee letter, Nov 4
Claim 5 of 5Sort this claim
The board has set a deadline for its findings.
Correct! +1Not quiteFalseYou said: ConfirmedYou said: ReportedYou said: UnknownYou said: False
No deadline or terms of reference have been published. Nvidia says it will update “as appropriate”.
Source: Nvidia board statement
Trail complete
 /23
Can the world’s most important AI chipmaker protect its technology, its leadership and its national security interests?
Answer key
ConfirmedJensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it ever since.
ConfirmedNvidia was worth about $4.5 trillion at the close on November 6, 2026.
ConfirmedOn November 8, Huang told staff he had been unfaithful to his wife.
FalseIn that email, Huang named the woman involved.
FalseAlice Huang is a relative of Jensen Huang.
ReportedAlice Huang was a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore cloud company.
ReportedUS officials concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset.
FalseReuters independently verified the intelligence allegations.
ConfirmedChina’s foreign ministry denied the spy claims.
ConfirmedMegaspeed is registered in Singapore and runs data centres that rent out AI computing power.
ReportedMegaspeed bought about $4.8 billion of Nvidia equipment.
ConfirmedSingapore police are investigating Megaspeed.
UnknownRestricted Nvidia chips reached customers in China through Megaspeed.
FalseMegaspeed has been charged with breaking US export rules.
ConfirmedThe US barred exports of Nvidia’s H100 chips to China in October 2022.
FalseNvidia’s top Blackwell chips, such as the GB200, can now be sold to China.
ConfirmedIn December 2025, President Trump said Nvidia could sell the H200 to China.
ConfirmedHuang says Nvidia’s share of China’s market fell from 95% to zero.
ConfirmedNvidia’s board says it has confidence in Huang.
UnknownHuang knew he was dealing with an intelligence asset.
UnknownNvidia secrets were compromised.
FalseThe November 18 congressional briefing is a subpoena.
FalseThe board has set a deadline for its findings.
Sources: Nvidia board statement and Jensen Huang staff email (CNBC); Nvidia corporate biography; The New York Times; Reuters; Al Jazeera; AFP; Financial Times; Bloomberg; House committee letter, Nov 4; Singapore Police Force; Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs; Yahoo Finance. As of November 10, 2026.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar


Here are five major allegations and unanswered questions surrounding the businesswoman:

  1. 01

    Who is Alice Huang? From television journalism to China's financial world

    Very little about Alice Huang's personal life has been established so far. She is a Chinese citizen and is also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le. Despite sharing a surname, she is not related to Jensen Huang, who was born in Taiwan and moved to the US as a child.

    According to a profile on Chinese financial database Simuwang, Alice spent four years in television journalism before moving into finance. The profile lists stints at Chinese state broadcasters CCTV and Hunan TV, followed by positions at HSBC and CITIC Securities.

    Reuters, in a November 10 investigation based on more than 30 public financial records, corporate filings and company materials, established a more detailed picture of her business career.

    Several posts on the official account of Shanghai Hexi Investment Management identified her as a deputy general manager, executive director and member of its investment decision committee between 2016 and 2017. The posts also said she had worked at HSBC's private bank in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities.

    Her career subsequently took her into the cloud computing business, where she became associated with Megaspeed International, a company that would eventually attract US scrutiny over its Nvidia chip purchases.

  2. 02

    Five explosive allegations surrounding Alice Huang

    Allegation 1: China's intelligence agency allegedly recruited her to target Jensen Huang

    The most serious allegation is that Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country's principal civilian intelligence agency, to gather information about Nvidia's CEO and potentially influence his position on selling advanced AI chips to Chinese companies.

    The New York Times cited people familiar with US intelligence surveillance who said authorities had concluded that Alice was passing information to Beijing.

    According to the newspaper's November 6 report, the alleged operation had a specific strategic objective: obtain information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence his views on selling advanced AI processors to Chinese businesses.

    The Financial Times also reported that a US intelligence assessment described the relationship between the two as romantic.

    The allegations have not been substantiated publicly. Reuters said it could not independently verify the intelligence claims, while Beijing has rejected them.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the accusations on November 9 as unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against China.

    Allegation 2: She allegedly used her relationship with Nvidia's CEO to gain business credibility
    The second allegation concerns how Alice may have used her reported access to one of the world's most influential technology executives.

    The New York Times reported that Alice had spoken about her access to Jensen Huang and Nvidia connections while raising money for her businesses.

    A more detailed report by The Information on November 10 alleged that her relationship with the Nvidia chief helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in chip shipments to Chinese companies since 2023.

    The publication, citing two people who know Alice, reported that she leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang and connections with Nvidia distributors to secure supplies when orders for restricted processors faced difficulties.

    It also alleged that she remained vague about her precise business role and avoided creating a clear paper trail.

    The relationship attracted attention after the two were photographed together at technology-industry gatherings in 2024 and 2025.

    Footage from a dinner in Taipei in May 2025 showed Jensen Huang putting his arm around Alice as she kissed him on the cheek. They were later seen leaving in the same car, according to footage reviewed by AFP.

    Jensen Huang subsequently admitted in a letter to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, apologising to his family and colleagues. He did not identify the woman.

    There is no public evidence establishing that he knowingly participated in any intelligence activity or illegal chip transactions.

    Allegation 3: She and her family allegedly built a network of companies to acquire Nvidia chips

    One of the most significant new developments comes from The Information, which has reported an alleged network of businesses spanning China and Singapore.

    According to the publication, Alice, her husband and her sister built a network of companies to acquire Nvidia processors.

    At the centre of this network was Shanghai Century Litong, a Chinese company established in June 2023. It reportedly secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October that year, giving it priority access to the company's processors.

    The report alleged that Alice's sister, Huang Yu, was connected to the company's initial ownership through a founding shareholder before exiting in 2024.

    When orders for Nvidia processors subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice allegedly used her connections with Nvidia and its distributors to obtain supplies.

    The Information reported that approximately 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 processors were moved into China through the network.

    It further alleged that some of the computing capacity eventually served Chinese technology companies Alibaba and Tencent, as well as smaller Chinese AI laboratories.

    However, Reuters explicitly said it could not independently verify the report. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Allegation 4: Megaspeed allegedly became a route for restricted Nvidia chips to reach Chinese customers

    Alice's association with Megaspeed International is another major part of the controversy. The Singapore-based company, previously known as 7Road International, provides cloud computing services using advanced Nvidia processors. Such services allow customers to access computing power without necessarily purchasing the physical chips themselves.

    According to Reuters, Alice became Megaspeed's controlling shareholder in March 2023. She also served as a director and managing director of its Indonesian subsidiary between March and November that year, according to records reviewed by the Washington-based research organisation C4ADS.

    The Wall Street Journal reported that she continued to lead the business even after formally stepping down as a director. An employee reportedly told researchers at Culper Research that she was "actually still our boss".

    The US government has been examining whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers access advanced Nvidia processors subject to Washington's export restrictions.

    Reuters reviewed shipping records showing that Megaspeed's Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware between 2024 and 2026.

    The Wall Street Journal and The Information have described possible routes through which chips and computing capacity could reach Chinese customers, including overseas data centres and related companies.

    Megaspeed has disputed allegations of wrongdoing. In a November 9 statement, it said investigations had found no evidence of illegal chip transfers or other illegal activities and that it maintained high standards of legal and ethical conduct.

    Allegation 5: She allegedly remained influential behind a complicated corporate ownership structure

    The fifth issue concerns Alice's precise role in Megaspeed and the wider network of businesses. Reuters reporrted that she became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023. Corporate records reviewed by C4ADS showed that the company's shares were transferred in late 2023 to Singapore-based SwiftData.

    C4ADS said it could not establish who ultimately controlled SwiftData, but assessed that Alice may have continued to exercise influence over Megaspeed after the ownership transfer.

    The Wall Street Journal also reported that colleagues believed she continued to lead the business despite her formal resignation as a director in November 2023.

    Meanwhile, an investigation by Culper Research, a short-selling firm, examined Megaspeed's financial growth. It claimed that the company's balance sheet expanded from $33 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $3 billion a year later, including approximately $2.9 billion in refundable deposits from an unidentified source.

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