Aurora Hindu temple shooting plot: Who is Alexandros Paporakis? How a jammed rifle foiled the attack

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Alexandros Paporakis, a 19-year-old Taco Bell employee from Palatine in the US state of Illinois, has been charged after investigators uncovered an alleged plan for a mass shooting that may have targeted a Hindu temple in Aurora. Prosecutors allege that he expressed white supremacist views, shared a manifesto describing plans for mass violence and possessed weapons and tactical equipment.
Paporakis worked as a cashier at Taco Bell and was arrested on October 11 after police received information about disturbing electronic communications he had allegedly shared with another person. He faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing weapons.
According to prosecutors, his co-workers reported that he had expressed racist views, identified himself as a white supremacist and made threatening remarks about killing Indian people. Investigators also recovered an eight-page document allegedly written by Paporakis that outlined a plan for mass violence against Indians, Jewish people and African Americans.
A judge ordered Paporakis to remain in custody before trial following a hearing on October 14. According to the Associated Press, his next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.
The case has drawn particular attention because investigators believe the alleged plan could have resulted in an attack on a Hindu place of worship and targeted people based on their ethnicity or religion.
According to AP, Paporakis also allegedly described himself in the document as a neo-Nazi who fantasised about mass murder.
ILLINOIS · UNITED STATES
Hindu temple plot: how it was uncovered
Prosecutors say a 19-year-old from suburban Chicago went to a Hindu temple in Aurora to carry out a mass shooting. His rifle failed to fire, and a call to a co-worker led to his arrest within hours.
Rifle fails
He calls a co-worker
Co-workers call 911
Arrest
These are allegations. They have not been tested at trial.
How it unfolded
Tap a number, or use Next, to move through the timeline.
STEP 1 OF 7 · SATURDAY, OCT 10
The warning signs
PROSECUTORS ALLEGE
- He told a co-worker he could not wait to kill Indian people and was planning an attack at “the largest Hindu temple in Aurora”, using a large amount of ammunition.
- He told another co-worker the next day would be a “special day”.
STEP 2 OF 7 · THE WEEKEND OF OCT 10-11
The weapon that failed
PROSECUTORS ALLEGE
- He went to the temple, and his AR-style rifle did not fire when he pulled the trigger. He then left “super-fast”.
- He said he was lucky he had fired from inside his car and no one had seen him, and that the man he fired at was “certainly saved by his God today”.
Reports differ on whether this happened on Saturday or Sunday. Police have not confirmed which temple was targeted.Prosecutors, via Fox 32 Chicago; IANS
STEP 3 OF 7 · SUNDAY, OCT 11, AFTERNOON
The call to a co-worker
PROSECUTORS ALLEGE
- He talked about fixes so he could “retry when I fix this”.
STEP 4 OF 7 · SUNDAY, OCT 11
The co-worker’s warning
POLICE SAY
- The co-worker and another employee called 911.
- Mount Prospect police received the tip and passed it to Palatine police, who opened an investigation that day.
STEP 5 OF 7 · SUNDAY, OCT 11, 3:42 PM
The arrest
POLICE SAY
- Palatine police found Alexandros Paporakis, 19, in a parking lot near his apartment in the 1300 block of North Baldwin Court, Palatine.
- He was taken into custody.
STEP 6 OF 7 · SUNDAY, OCT 11
What police found
POLICE SAY
- The bag in his bedroom held an AR-style rifle with no serial number and a tactical vest. Police say the vest had a white supremacist patch.
- Officers also found items with Nazi symbolism, including swastikas.
STEP 7 OF 7 · WEDNESDAY, OCT 14
Charged and detained
COURT RECORD
- He is charged with making a terrorist threat (Class X felony) and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches (Class 3 felony).
- A judge at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows ordered him detained.
- Next court date: 9 am, Oct 30. Police and the FBI are reviewing whether more charges are warranted.
Key facts
THE SUSPECT
Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, a north-western suburb of Chicago. He worked as a cashier at a Taco Bell in Arlington Heights for about seven months.Fox 32 Chicago
THE TARGET
A Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, about 70 km from Chicago. Police say the specific target has not been confirmed.Fox 32 Chicago; IANS
THE WEAPON
An AR-style rifle with no serial number. Prosecutors say it did not fire when he pulled the trigger.Prosecutors, via Fox 32 Chicago
THE “MANIFESTO”
Eight pages. According to prosecutors, it contained slurs against Indian, Jewish and Black people and set out a plan to kill as many people as possible.Prosecutors, via Fox 32 Chicago and Gulf News
THE PLANNING
Court documents say he had been planning the attack for about two years.IANS
THE INVESTIGATION
The FBI’s Chicago Field Office helped examine his devices. Aurora police contacted Hindu places of worship in the city.Palatine police; Fox 32 Chicago
What they said
“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated.”William Nord, Palatine police chief
“Reading through the manifesto, he did state some extremist ideologies and talked about violence.”William Nord, Palatine police chief
“We appreciate the timely action by law enforcement authorities.” The consulate says it is in touch with the Indian community.Consulate General of India, Chicago, via Gulf News
Temples and devotees should “remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity.”Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council, via IANS
Paporakis has been charged but not convicted. The details here come from prosecutors, police and court proceedings, as reported.
Sources: Fox 32 Chicago; Gulf News; IANS via The Hans India and Telangana Today; American Bazaar; Palatine Police Department.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
What was the plan to attack an Illinois Hindu temple?
According to court allegations reported by CBS News, investigators believe Paporakis may have been preparing to attack a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, approximately 65 km southwest of Palatine.
The investigation began after a person alerted authorities to electronic communications allegedly sent by Paporakis. His co-workers reportedly received images of firearms and tactical equipment, along with an eight-page document titled “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”.
Prosecutors alleged that the document described Indian, Jewish and African American people in dehumanising terms and outlined a plan to kill as many people as possible. His co-workers also told police that he had openly expressed white supremacist views at work.
While authorities are yet to confirm the precise target, according to multiple reports, it could be a large Hindu temple in Aurora. A probe is on to ascertain the specific location.
How was the mass shooting plot foiled?
A malfunctioning rifle and the intervention of a co-worker appear to have been crucial in preventing the alleged attack from progressing, according to CBS News.
Prosecutors said Paporakis contacted a co-worker on October 11 and claimed that his gun had jammed, forcing him to leave quickly. He allegedly sent the colleague messages showing the rifle and its malfunction, along with an image of himself wearing tactical equipment.
The colleague and another co-worker subsequently alerted authorities. Police from Palatine and Mount Prospect arrested Paporakis that evening as he was leaving his home.
A search of his residence reportedly uncovered an AR-style rifle, loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armour and items associated with Nazi symbolism. Investigators also recovered a canister bearing a racial slur directed at South Asians, AP reported.
The FBI has been assisting local law enforcement with the investigation, including the examination of electronic communications and the alleged manifesto. Authorities are also investigating the intended target and whether additional charges may be warranted.