Aurora Hindu temple shooting plot: Who is Alexandros Paporakis? How a jammed rifle foiled the attack

Alexandros Paporakis, a 19-year-old Taco Bell employee from Palatine in the US state of Illinois, has been charged after investigators uncovered an alleged plan for a mass shooting that may have targeted a Hindu temple in Aurora. Prosecutors allege that he expressed white supremacist views, shared a manifesto describing plans for mass violence and possessed weapons and tactical equipment.

Paporakis worked as a cashier at Taco Bell and was arrested on October 11 after police received information about disturbing electronic communications he had allegedly shared with another person. He faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing weapons.