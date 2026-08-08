AOC for US President in 2028? Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is gaining ground

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is increasingly being viewed as a potential contender for the 2028 US presidential race, with her prospects gaining attention in political commentary, polling and prediction markets.

On Kalshi, she is currently among the leading potential Democratic nominees, while separate prediction markets have also placed her prominently in the wider 2028 field.

Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Ocasio-Cortez, widely known as AOC, first entered national politics in 2018 by defeating 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in a primary upset.

At 28, the former bartender and democratic socialist had become one of the youngest women ever elected to Congress. She has since become closely associated with policies such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, and is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America’s socialists-in-office bloc.

In a July opinion piece in The Guardian, Bhaskar Sunkara argued that Ocasio-Cortez could mount a serious national campaign on the left and mobilise a broader movement behind it. He urged her to enter the race early.

He points to her joint “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with Senator Bernie Sanders through 2025, which drew unusually large crowds even in conservative states, including over 12,500 people in Nampa, Idaho.

Democratic Party’s working-class support has eroded sharply, from nearly two-thirds in 1992 to 45 per cent by 2024. He is not uncritical of her, pointing to moments where her language leaned academic rather than plain-spoken, such as her 2022 defence of the term “Latinx.” Still, he credits her recent outreach to Trump voters in her own district, and urges her to enter the race early rather than risk a slow start.

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What do the prediction markets show?

Data reported by Federal News Network, drawn from Kalshi and Polymarket, shows Ocasio-Cortez gaining ground, though she still trails the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination itself.

Democratic nomination odds (August 7, 2026, via Kalshi):

Gavin Newsom: ~18%

Jon Ossoff: ~16%

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez : ~15%

: ~15% Kamala Harris: ~8%

On Polymarket’s separate market for the outright 2028 presidency, spanning both parties, Ocasio-Cortez has moved ahead of Newsom, with implied odds of about 11 per cent to his 10 per cent a shift that followed a New Hampshire poll placing her first among likely Democratic primary voters, with 22 per cent support.

Odds have shifted through the year: Newsom’s nomination odds stood at 24 per cent on 26 June, after announcing a state budget agreement, while Ocasio-Cortez’s stood at 11 per cent that week, shortly after she secured her own party’s nomination for New York’s 14th District.

Ocasio-Cortez has not declared a candidacy. Asked about a possible run, she has said only that her ambition is “to change the country.” Nomination markets remain open to traders until a candidate is formally selected, or until election day on November 7, 2028.

(With inputs from agencies)