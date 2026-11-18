Alaska has switched allegiance to Democrats, with Mary Peltola thrashing Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. In the US midterm elections this year, Democrats flipped 9 seats. This is the most number of flips for the Democrats in the Senate since 1958.

Earlier, Democrats won the Alaska’s governor’s seat for the first time in nearly three decades.

With a flip of 46 seats earlier, Democrats won the control in the House of Representatives.

The newly elected lawmakers will take oath in January.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Trump sought Mary Peltola’s prosecution

Before the elections, US President Donald Trump had called for the prosecution of Peltola over allegations of Democrats planting a candidate with a similar name as the Republican candidate Dan S Sullivan. A New York Times report had said that Peltola was involved in his recruitment. Republicans alleged that the candidate in question, Dan J Sullivan, was a recruited to confuse voters and divide the votes.