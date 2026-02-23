Winter weather: Major blizzard shuts down US Northeast, Air India cancels New York and Newark flights

A passenger exits a subway station as snow falls in the Alphabet City neighborhood of New York, Sunday evening, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled for 24 February due to a blizzard affecting the US Northeast.

In a statement, the airline said its services to and from the two cities would not operate because of severe weather conditions.

The cancellations come as large parts of the northeastern United States remain under blizzard warnings, with travel bans and widespread disruption reported across the region.

A plow starts removing snow from a residential street during the beginning of an intense winter storm, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Fort Lee, N.J. (AP Photo)

Millions of people in New York City and other parts of the Northeast were asked to stay indoors as a winter storm brought heavy snowfall and strong winds.

Mobile phones across New York City received alerts announcing a ban on non-emergency travel on all streets through Monday noon because of “dangerous blizzard conditions”. Similar restrictions were imposed in New Jersey and Rhode Island.

A snow learning vehicle drives during a snowfall in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Blizzard warnings stretched from Maryland to Maine. The US National Weather Service said between 30 and 60 centimetres of snow was possible in many areas, with low visibility.

“We’re expecting conditions to rapidly deteriorate,” weather service meteorologist Frank Pereira said on Sunday, adding that the storm could meet the definition of a “bomb cyclone” if air pressure falls sharply within 24 hours.

Emergencies were declared in New York City, Philadelphia and other cities, as well as in several states from Delaware to Massachusetts.

A man works in a snowstorm, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)

Public schools in New York City and Boston were shut on Monday, while Philadelphia shifted to online classes. Airports across the region reported widespread cancellations and delays, and public transport was suspended in some areas.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it the “first old-school snow day since 2019” and urged children to “stay cozy”. Officials also warned that strong winds combined with heavy snow could damage trees and cause power cuts.

The storm is expected to ease later on Monday, but authorities have advised residents to avoid travel until conditions improve.