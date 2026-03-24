2 pilots killed after Air Canada jet hits fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia

An Air Canada jet and Port Authority fire truck sit on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with each other after the jet landed Sunday night in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Two pilots died after an Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to The Guardian. The crash led to injuries and forced the airport to shut for several hours.

The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew. The fire truck was responding to another emergency when the collision took place at about 11:45pm ET, officials said.