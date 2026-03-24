2 pilots killed after Air Canada jet hits fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia

Audio from air traffic control suggests confusion in the moments before the crash. A controller can be heard warning, “Stop, Truck 1. Stop,” before trying to divert aircraft.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 24, 2026 05:49 AM IST First published on: Mar 24, 2026 at 05:08 AM IST
LaGuardia CrashAn Air Canada jet and Port Authority fire truck sit on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with each other after the jet landed Sunday night in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Two pilots died after an Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to The Guardian. The crash led to injuries and forced the airport to shut for several hours.

The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew. The fire truck was responding to another emergency when the collision took place at about 11:45pm ET, officials said.

Nine people were taken to hospital, while two firefighters suffered serious injuries. US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said, as quoted by The Guardian, that “both pilots of the aircraft have passed away” and more than a dozen people were hurt.

Audio from air traffic control suggests confusion in the moments before the crash. A controller can be heard warning, “Stop, Truck 1. Stop,” before trying to divert aircraft. Another voice later said, “I messed up,” according to recordings cited by The Guardian.

US President Donald Trump called the incident “terrible”, while Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said it was “deeply saddening”.

An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle after landing in New York. (AP Photo)
An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle after landing in New York. (AP Photo)

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation. Authorities will also review whether staffing levels in air traffic control played a role.

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The airport reopened at 2pm ET, but passengers were warned to expect delays and cancellations. Several flights were diverted during the closure.

The fire truck had been responding to a United Airlines flight that reported an odour onboard, officials said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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