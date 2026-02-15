Bajaj
AI in warfare: How the US military secretly used Anthropic’s Claude AI to capture Nicolás Maduro

Wall Street Journal says Claude used in operation via Anthropic’s partnership with Palantir Technologies.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 08:24 AM IST First published on: Feb 15, 2026 at 07:11 AM IST
US-VenezuelaAnthropic AI model is known to have been involved in a classified military operation. (Photo: AI-generated)

The United States military used Claude, an artificial intelligence model developed by Anthropic, during its operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in early January, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This is the first time an Anthropic AI model is known to have been involved in a classified military operation.

What is Claude and Anthropic?

Claude is a large language model created by Anthropic, an AI company that builds systems to understand and generate human-like text. The model can read and summarise documents, answer questions, help with research and analyse data. Anthropic has developed versions of Claude that can be used in government and defence settings.

Also read Discombobulator: The system that US likely used in Venezuela attack

Anthropic’s usage policies say the tool should not be used to support violence, help design weapons, or conduct surveillance.

How Claude was used in the Venezuela operation

According to the report, the US military accessed Claude through a partnership between Anthropic and Palantir Technologies, a data firm with long-standing defence contracts. Palantir’s platforms are widely used by the US Department of Defense and federal law enforcement, and they enable secure access to AI tools on classified networks.

The specific ways Claude supported the operation have not been made public. It may have been used to process intelligence, analyse communications or help with planning and decision-making, tasks for which large AI models are valued.

Neither the Pentagon, the White House, Anthropic nor Palantir has publicly confirmed the model’s use in the operation. Reuters said it could not independently verify the Wall Street Journal account.

The US and other militaries increasingly deploy AI as part of their arsenals. Israel’s military has used drones with autonomous capabilities in Gaza and has extensively used AI to fill its targeting bank in Gaza.

The US military has used AI targeting for strikes in Iraq and Syria in recent years.

Critics have warned against the use of AI in weapons technologies and the deployment of autonomous weapons systems, pointing to targeting mistakes created by computers governing who should and should not be killed.

Also read Trump claims US will ‘run’ Venezuela following dramatic capture of Maduro: Is oil the real motive?

The reported use of Claude comes at a time when the US military is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence. The Pentagon has worked with several AI firms, including OpenAI, Google and xAI, to enable their models to run on classified systems for defence purposes.

This more cautious stance has apparently rankled the US defence department, with the secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, saying in January that the department wouldn’t “employ AI models that won’t allow you to fight wars”.

The Pentagon announced in January that it would work with xAI, owned by Elon Musk. The defence department also uses a custom version of Google’s Gemini and OpenAI systems to support research.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada's immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express' editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.

