Detroit-area synagogue: Police responds to active shooter situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield

Authorities are responding to an active shooter report at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit after a car drove into the building, triggering lockdowns in nearby schools.

1 min readMar 12, 2026 11:18 PM IST First published on: Mar 12, 2026 at 11:18 PM IST
us detroit shootingThe incident took place when a car was driven inside Temple Israel a synagogue containing a school, in West Bloomfield Township. (AP Photo/ Representational)

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a synagogue outside Detroit, where smoke is billowing from the roof.

The incident took place when a car was driven inside Temple Israel a synagogue containing a school, in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, law enforcement officials told CNN.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit, in a social media post, said “We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time.”

The Bloomfield Township Police Department in a social media post stated that Bloomfield Hills Schools is now in a “secure mode.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

