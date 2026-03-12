Detroit-area synagogue: Police responds to active shooter situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a synagogue outside Detroit, where smoke is billowing from the roof.
The incident took place when a car was driven inside Temple Israel a synagogue containing a school, in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, law enforcement officials told CNN.
The Jewish Federation of Detroit, in a social media post, said “We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time.”
The Bloomfield Township Police Department in a social media post stated that Bloomfield Hills Schools is now in a “secure mode.”