Abdul El-Sayed has been making headlines not just because he has been elected to the US Senate, but also for the videos that have surfaced and resurfaced following his victory. Clips from his recent speeches, along with older recordings, are finding a new audience and going viral on social media.

A victory speech is usually a moment to thank supporters, acknowledge the campaign team and outline the work that lies ahead. But El-Sayed had a few other people on his mind, too, including US President Donald Trump and his deputy, JD Vance.

One of the recent video clips, in which El-Sayed is seen giving tips to Vance, whom he will encounter again when he takes his oath of office in January 2027, is being widely shared online.