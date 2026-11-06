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Abdul El-Sayed has been making headlines not just because he has been elected to the US Senate, but also for the videos that have surfaced and resurfaced following his victory. Clips from his recent speeches, along with older recordings, are finding a new audience and going viral on social media.
A victory speech is usually a moment to thank supporters, acknowledge the campaign team and outline the work that lies ahead. But El-Sayed had a few other people on his mind, too, including US President Donald Trump and his deputy, JD Vance.
One of the recent video clips, in which El-Sayed is seen giving tips to Vance, whom he will encounter again when he takes his oath of office in January 2027, is being widely shared online.
“JD Habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in January. So, you know what that means, Wolverine :1 Buckeye: 0,” El-Sayed was quoted as saying by The Guardian while addressing the crowd after his win.
Abdul El-Sayed to JD Vance:
JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January. https://t.co/4XwZejXsm8
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026
The reference was to the long-running sporting rivalry between the University of Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. El-Sayed then turned to Trump, adding, “Donald, look, I know you struggle with my name. So, after JD swears me in January, you can go ahead and call me Senator.”
Another clip from the speech has drawn attention for his response to Trump’s suggestion that he should pass through a metal detector before entering the Senate.
Trump had said El-Sayed would be the only senator who would have to undergo such a check. The Michigan senator-elect came back with his own challenge.
“But here’s the deal, Donald: I will go through with a metal detector if you’ll sit for a lie detector. Simple. I have got nothing to hide. You have got so much to hide. My first question: Epstein,” he said.
Abdul El-Sayed:
“I will go through a metal detector if Trump goes through a lie detector.”
EPSTEIN IS TRUMP’S LEGACY. https://t.co/w4D6X4GI0I
— Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) October 31, 2026
El-Sayed, whose full name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. He is set to take office in January 2027.
A doctor and progressive politician, El-Sayed faced Islamophobic rhetoric during his campaign. He responded by taking on his critics on the political right while championing the Palestinian cause and embracing his Muslim faith and Egyptian heritage.
His victory came as Democrats made significant gains in the Senate, securing victories in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.
El-Sayed, whose full name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. He is set to take office in January 2027, becoming the first Muslim senator in US history.
A doctor and progressive politician, El-Sayed’s campaign was marked by his outspoken positions and his response to Islamophobic rhetoric. He championed the Palestinian cause and spoke openly about his Muslim faith and Egyptian heritage.
In his victory speech, he also acknowledged the voters who had taken a chance on his candidacy.
“You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates. You welcomed me in your homes, your churches, your synagogues,” he said.
“They want an America that is too small for some of us; we know that America is big enough for all of us,” he added.
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