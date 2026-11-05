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A humorous family anecdote about Abdul El-Sayed’s marriage to Indian-origin psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku has resurfaced online after his historic victory in Michigan’s US Senate race.
In a clip from the podcast Meet The Real Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat recalls how an uncle in Egypt reacted when he married Sarah, whose family traces its roots to Bhatkal in Karnataka.
“There are 80 million Egyptians, and you went and married an Indian woman?” his uncle asked, El-Sayed says in the conversation.
The senator-elect recalled replying: “Amu”, meaning Arabic for uncle, “there are a billion of them, so statistically speaking, this was a high probability.”
NEWLY ELECTED ABDUL EL-SAYED’S TALKS ABOUT ABDUL EL-SAYED’S INDIAN CONNECTION !!!
America’s newly elected first Muslim Senator Abdul El-Sayed has an Indian family connection through his wife Dr Sarah Jukaku whose family traces its roots to Bhatkal in Karnataka.
In a podcast El-Sayed joked that after nearly 20 years of marriage into a South Indian family he might be “more Indian than Arab”. The couple married in 2006 and have 2 daughters.
— Ravi Prakash Official (@raviprakash_rtv) November 5, 2026
The clip, which has been circulating on social media following El-Sayed’s November 3 victory, is from a podcast episode uploaded to YouTube in August. The conversation focused on his family, childhood and upbringing.
El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, according to reports. His victory has also brought renewed attention to Sarah’s Indian heritage and her family’s connection to coastal Karnataka.
Sarah Jukaku’s roots in Bhatkal
Sarah was born and raised in Michigan to Indian-origin parents. Her family traces its roots to Bhatkal, a coastal town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district.
Her father, Dr Tayeb Jukaku, is a nephrologist who studied medicine in Bengaluru before moving to the United States in the 1980s.
Sarah’s grandfather, Jukaku Shamshuddin, was a prominent lawyer and political figure who served as deputy finance minister in the erstwhile Mysore State under then chief minister BD Jatti. He is remembered in Bhatkal for his public service and contributions to the town’s development.
Sarah met El-Sayed while they were students at the University of Michigan. The couple married in May 2006 and have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.
El-Sayed has spoken about his Indian connection before
The podcast anecdote is not the first time El-Sayed has spoken about his connection to his wife’s Indian family.
In an earlier interview, he joked that after nearly two decades of marriage into a South Indian family, he might be “more Indian than I am Arab”.
At a Pakistan Independence Day gathering in Michigan in August, he also described Sarah as “desi” and said she was “from the other side of the Partition line”, referring to her Indian roots.
Sarah has also shared humorous glimpses of their relationship. During a campaign rally, she joked, “Nobody tells him what to do, except me!”