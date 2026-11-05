A humorous family anecdote about Abdul El-Sayed’s marriage to Indian-origin psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku has resurfaced online after his historic victory in Michigan’s US Senate race.

In a clip from the podcast Meet The Real Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat recalls how an uncle in Egypt reacted when he married Sarah, whose family traces its roots to Bhatkal in Karnataka.

“There are 80 million Egyptians, and you went and married an Indian woman?” his uncle asked, El-Sayed says in the conversation.

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The senator-elect recalled replying: “Amu”, meaning Arabic for uncle, “there are a billion of them, so statistically speaking, this was a high probability.”