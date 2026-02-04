700 federal immigration agents being withdrawn from Minnesota, says Border czar Tom Homan

Activists are approached by a federal agent brandishing a firearm, for following agent vehicles, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

The Trump administration is reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota after state and local officials agreed to cooperate by turning over arrested immigrants, border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday.

About 700 federal agents will be withdrawn from the immigration operation around Minnesota, Homan said during a news conference. Roughly 3,000 federal officers are currently deployed in the state.

“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need for less public safety officers to do this work and a safer environment, I am announcing, effective immediately, we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said.

Homan said last week that federal officials could reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota, but only if state and local officials cooperate.

His comments came after President Donald Trump seemed to signal a willingness to ease tensions in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

Story continues below this ad

“My goal, with with the support of President Trump, is to achieve a complete drawdown and end this surge, as soon as we can,” Holman said.

The Twin Cities area of Minnesota, Minneapolis–Saint Paul, had been the stage for the biggest and deadliest showdown between federal immigration agents and anti-ICE protesters since their deployment in December, with the stated goal of targeting “criminal illegal aliens.”

The demonstrations took a deadly turn on January 7, when Jonathan Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old unarmed American citizen who was seated inside her car.

Weeks later, another US citizen, Alex Pretti, was shot dead by two federal agents, resulting in massive anger and protests across the US.

Story continues below this ad

Initially, the Trump administration tried to blame the two victims, accusing them of committing acts of domestic terrorism. But under mounting pressure, the Trump administration was forced to act and withdraw Gregory Bovino, the Commander-at-Large and public face of the immigration crackdown, from Minneapolis. Bovino was replaced by Holman, who has taken a much more conciliatory approach.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, have been critical of the immigrant crackdown and had publicly urged the Trump administration to withdraw the federal agents from the city.

Last month, Governor Walz signed an executive order mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard following fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis.