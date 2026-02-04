Bajaj
700 federal immigration agents being withdrawn from Minnesota, says Border czar Tom Homan

Roughly 3,000 federal immigration officers are currently deployed in Minnesota.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 4, 2026 08:59 PM IST First published on: Feb 4, 2026 at 08:15 PM IST
700 federal immigration agents from Minnesota says Trump’s Border czar Tom HomanActivists are approached by a federal agent brandishing a firearm, for following agent vehicles, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

The Trump administration is reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota after state and local officials agreed to cooperate by turning over arrested immigrants, border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday.

About 700 federal agents will be withdrawn from the immigration operation around Minnesota, Homan said during a news conference. Roughly 3,000 federal officers are currently deployed in the state.

“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need for less public safety officers to do this work and a safer environment, I am announcing, effective immediately, we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said.

Homan said last week that federal officials could reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota, but only if state and local officials cooperate.

His comments came after President Donald Trump seemed to signal a willingness to ease tensions in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

“My goal, with with the support of President Trump, is to achieve a complete drawdown and end this surge, as soon as we can,” Holman said.

The Twin Cities area of Minnesota, Minneapolis–Saint Paul, had been the stage for the biggest and deadliest showdown between federal immigration agents and anti-ICE protesters since their deployment in December, with the stated goal of targeting “criminal illegal aliens.”

The demonstrations took a deadly turn on January 7, when Jonathan Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old unarmed American citizen who was seated inside her car.

Weeks later, another US citizen, Alex Pretti, was shot dead by two federal agents, resulting in massive anger and protests across the US.

also read ‘She believed tomorrow could be better’: Brothers of Renee Good tell congressional Democrats

Initially, the Trump administration tried to blame the two victims, accusing them of committing acts of domestic terrorism. But under mounting pressure, the Trump administration was forced to act and withdraw Gregory Bovino, the Commander-at-Large and public face of the immigration crackdown, from Minneapolis. Bovino was replaced by Holman, who has taken a much more conciliatory approach.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, have been critical of the immigrant crackdown and had publicly urged the Trump administration to withdraw the federal agents from the city.

Last month, Governor Walz signed an executive order mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard following fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

