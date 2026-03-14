10 Indians arrested in US for staging robberies to secure visas

US federal authorities have charged eleven Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in a scheme that staged armed robberies at convenience stores so store clerks could falsely claim to be victims of violent crime while applying for immigration benefits. Of these, 10 have been arrested.

According to the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office , the suspects face one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Those named in the case include Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, of Marshfield, Massachusetts; Maheshkumar Patel, 36, of Randolph, Massachusetts; Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, of Quincy, Massachusetts; Dipikaben Patel, 40, who previously lived in Weymouth, Massachusetts and has since been deported to India; Rameshbhai Patel, 52, of Eubank, Kentucky; Amitabahen Patel, 43, of Plainville, Massachusetts; Ronakkumar Patel, 28, of Maryland Heights, Missouri; Sangitaben Patel, 36, of Randolph, Massachusetts; Minkesh Patel, 42, of Perrysburg, Ohio; Sonal Patel, 42, also of Perrysburg, Ohio; and Mitul Patel, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Six of the accused – Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel – were arrested in Massachusetts and appeared in federal court in Boston on Friday. They were later released following the initial hearing.

The remaining – Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel – were arrested in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio and made their initial court appearances there. They are expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

FBI investigators alleged that beginning in March 2023, Rambhai Patel and others organised staged armed robberies at several businesses, including convenience stores, liquor stores and fast-food outlets in Massachusetts, along with other locations. Authorities say at least six such incidents were carried out as part of the scheme.

How they staged the robberies

They staged robberies to allegedly help store clerks falsely claim that they were victims of violent crimes when applying for U non-immigrant status, commonly known as the U Visa. The visa is intended for victims of certain crimes who have suffered physical or mental abuse and have cooperated with law enforcement in investigating or prosecuting criminal activity.

Prosecutors say the robberies were carefully planned. During the incidents, an individual posing as a robber allegedly threatened store employees with what appeared to be a firearm, took cash from the register and fled the scene. The encounters were captured on store surveillance cameras.

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Authorities say the clerks or store owners involved in the scheme would wait several minutes after the robber left before contacting police to report the crime. The alleged victims are said to have paid Patel to take part in the operation, while Patel is accused of compensating store owners for allowing their businesses to be used for the staged robberies.

The person accused of acting as the robber, along with the organiser and the getaway driver, had previously been charged and convicted in connection with the scheme.

According to prosecutors, the 11 defendants charged this week are accused of either coordinating with the organiser to set up the robberies or paying for themselves or family members to pose as victims.

If convicted, the charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Any sentence would be determined by a federal judge under US sentencing guidelines and relevant statutes.

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US Attorney Leah B Foley and Ted E Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, announced the charges. Authorities said the investigation received assistance from several federal agencies and law enforcement offices across multiple states, including the FBI, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and local police departments.

The allegations outlined in the charge sheet have not yet been proven in court, and the accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.