10 Indian nationals indicted in US for visa fraud conspiracy

This case stems from an investigation into Rambhai Patel, the organiser of the scheme, and getaway driver Balwinder Singh both of whom were charged in December 2023 and later convicted in May 2025.

Ten Indian nationals living illegally in the US have been indicted for visa fraud conspiracy involving staged armed robberies at convenience stores. The indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury in Boston, charges the individuals with conspiring to allow store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications tribuneindia.com

Individuals charged in Visa fraud are:

Jitendrakumar Patel, 39

Maheshkumar Patel, 36

Sanjaykumar Patel, 45

Dipikaben Patel, 40 (deported to India)

Rameshbhai Patel, 52

Amitabahen Patel, 43

Ronakkumar Patel, 28

Sangitaben Patel, 36

Minkesh Patel, 42

Sonal Patel, 42

All 10 defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint and released on conditions.

Rameshbhai Patel and Ronakkumar Patel have been taken into immigration custody.

The defendants are subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed, Justice Department said Thursday.

This case stems from an investigation into Rambhai Patel, the organiser of the scheme, and getaway driver Balwinder Singh both of whom were charged in December 2023 and later convicted in May 2025.