JD Vance admits Trump administration ‘absolutely screwed up’ Epstein files, claims Mossad links

US Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that the Trump administration “absolutely screwed up” its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, conceding that the delayed and confusing release fuelled public distrust. At the same time, Vance made fresh claims that the late convicted sex offender had connections to “the highest levels” of both American and Israeli intelligence, though he did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast released on Wednesday, Vance insisted the administration’s communication strategy, not an attempt to hide information, was to blame for the backlash over the Epstein files.

“I say this with all candor, like we absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like, we just did,” Vance said.

“But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No.”

His remarks come after weeks of criticism from President Donald Trump’s own supporters over the administration’s handling of records linked to Epstein.

Vance argued the administration should have released all available material immediately instead of allowing confusion to build.

“I think that we should have just dropped everything at the very beginning. We should have just done it as quickly as possible,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that the Trump administration “absolutely screwed up” the messaging around the Epstein files. Vance, on an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which aired Wednesday, said the issue was not an attempt to hide information, but rather a… pic.twitter.com/6LDu941fB3 — Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) July 15, 2026

Story continues below this ad

Vance blames Pam Bondi for overstating Epstein evidence

Vance said former Attorney General Pam Bondi contributed to the controversy by suggesting that an alleged Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now” before the Justice Department released binders of documents that were largely already public.

“I know Pam. I like Pam. I don’t think there was anything malicious going on,” Vance said. “I think Pam was trying to respond to the political moment. I think she overstated what we had and what we didn’t have.”

He added that Bondi’s remarks caused many Americans to lose confidence in the administration’s transparency efforts.

“I don’t know what the purpose of it was, but I know the effect of it was to make people mistrust the entire effort,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Claims about Israeli intelligence links

During the interview, Rogan asked Vance about long-running theories that Epstein may have worked with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Without presenting evidence, Vance replied, “He clearly had connections to the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence.”

Joe Rogan: “Most people think Epstein was working for Mossad.” J.D. Vance: “Yeah. Mossad, or the CIA, or some other part of what people call the ‘deep state’… He clearly had connections to the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest… pic.twitter.com/bBU1JEoJMF — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 16, 2026

He further claimed Epstein appeared to have ties to what he described as “left-of-centre” elements within Israel’s establishment rather than conservative political circles.

Asked whether Epstein could have been linked to Mossad or another intelligence service, Vance responded, “Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state.”

Story continues below this ad

Vance did not provide evidence for those assertions, and there is no public confirmation from US or Israeli authorities that Epstein worked for either intelligence agency.

Vance says investigation missed opportunity years ago

Calling himself “one of the OG Epstein conspiracy theorists,” Vance argued that investigators failed to fully examine Epstein’s network during the original federal investigation in 2007 and 2008.

“If there was a broader conspiracy—and my view is that there probably was—the evidence that existed in 2007, that was the opportunity to get it out,” he said.

He criticised the plea agreement negotiated during that period, saying it limited the scope of the investigation.

Story continues below this ad

Defends Trump over file release

Despite acknowledging the administration’s mistakes, Vance defended President Trump against allegations that he tried to block disclosure of the Epstein records.

He argued Trump ultimately allowed the release process to move forward and could have stopped congressional efforts had he wanted to.

Still, Vance maintained the administration’s biggest mistake was delaying the disclosure. “If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty. We did mishandle it, especially the communications of it,” he said.