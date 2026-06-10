Meet Vibhav Altekar: The Indian-American tech mind behind US Navy’s lifesaving drone

After Iran downed a US Apache helicopter off the Oman coast, a company with links to an Indian-origin man came to the rescue of American security forces even as West Asia was plunged into a fresh round of violence.

Iranian military shot down the US Army’s advanced attack chopper on Monday while patrolling regional waters, and two crew members were rescued by American forces in the US Navy’s drone boat.

This special boat was developed by a Texas-based company, Saronic Technologies, co-founded by Indian-American Vibhav Altekar.

Who is Vibhav Altekar?

Vibhav Altekar is a co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Saronic Technologies, where he focuses on autonomous systems and software architecture.