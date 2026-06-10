What is Saronic Corsair? US sea drone rescues Apache crew in first-of-its-kind mission

For the first time, the US military used an unmanned boat - a sea drone - to rescue soldiers stranded at sea. (Images for representational purpose only- Saronic/Boeing)

In what appears to be the US military’s first publicly known use of an autonomous surface vessel for personnel recovery, a Saronic Corsair sea drone rescued two US Army Apache helicopter crew members from the waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, June 8, 2026, after their AH-64 went down off the coast of Oman during a patrol of regional waters.

The Corsair, a 24-foot autonomous boat built by Texas-based defence-tech firm Saronic Technologies and operated by the US Navy’s Bahrain-based Task Force 59, located the two crew members using its 360-degree passive sensing payload approximately two hours after the helicopter crashed around 7:30 PM ET. The drone retrieved them from the water and transported them to another location, where they were picked up by a manned helicopter for final transport. Both crew members are in stable condition, US Central Command said.