US Navy’s Sea Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian sea, 1 missing

US Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, leaving one crew member missing while three others were rescued and are in stable condition.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 12:46 AM IST
US Sea Hawk helicopter, arabian seaUS military's MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter was assigned to USS George HW Bush (CVN 77). (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Representational)
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One service member was missing, and another three were injured after a US military’s MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, which was assigned to USS George HW Bush (CVN 77), made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 3:30 am ET on Wednesday, and its cause remains under investigation, the US Naval Forces Central Command said in a post on X. The naval command added that three of the four crew members were recovered, and the search operation for the fourth crew member was underway.

“On July 1 at 3:30 a.m. ET, the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducted an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea. There is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action,” the US naval command wrote.

Detailing the chopper incident, the naval command said “Three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George HW Bush. US Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing. The cause of incident is under investigation.”

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