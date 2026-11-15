US flight suspension linked to copper wire upgrade, transport secretary says

A nationwide ground stop across the United States led to thousands of flight cancellations after an issue emerged following a copper wire upgrade, Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Duffy said that the government was trying to find out whether the problem stemmed from “incompetence” by the organisation doing the upgrade or faulty equipment.

The US government does not believe a cyber-attack caused the nationwide ground stop; however, an investigation into the issue is still underway, said Duffy.

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The nationwide flight suspension on Friday was the longest such disruption since the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US, with the impact on air travel expected to continue for several days.