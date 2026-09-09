In US, Gujarat man pleads guilty in $9.36 million gambling racket

Six businesses in the state of Missouri of the United States presented themselves as places for amusement and skill-based games. US federal investigators, however, said they were fronts for an illegal gambling operation that generated more than $9.36 million. An Indian national of Gujarati origin living in New York has pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy.
Sunilkumar Patel, 53, last week, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Missouri to charges ranging from wire fraud and illegal gambling to laundering the proceeds of the operation, a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri said.
Patel admitted that he and his co-conspirators ran businesses presented as “internet amusement arcade games, skill game arcades, and adult arcades”, but which, according to the statement, operated “contests of chance, gambling devices, and slot machines” in violation of Missouri and federal law.
The operation spanned six locations in southwest Missouri—four in Springfield, one in Joplin and another in Branson West—and employed local workers to run the businesses.
Patel pleaded guilty before US Chief Magistrate Judge Willie J Epps Jr. to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.
In entering his plea, Patel admitted that he and his co-conspirators had collectively obtained “approximately $9,362,114 in gross proceeds” through the wire fraud scheme and the illegal gambling businesses. They subsequently carried out financial transactions “for the purpose of laundering the proceeds”, according to the statement.
Patel was among nine people charged in a 72-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri, on May 14, 2025. Prosecutors alleged that the group operated the illegal gambling businesses between July 1, 2022, and May 13, 2025, while using apparently legitimate arcade businesses as the public face of the operation.
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The six establishments named in the federal case were Big Win Arcade #1, Big Win Arcade #2, Spin Hitters and Vegas Arcade in Springfield; Spin Zone in Joplin; and Vegas City Arcade in Branson West.
All nine defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and operating illegal gambling businesses. Each was also charged with at least one count of wire fraud, while eight defendants faced money-laundering charges.
Patel’s guilty plea marks the first major development involving him since the sweeping indictment was filed. He now faces potentially lengthy prison terms. “Under federal statutes, Patel is subject to a sentence of up to 20, 20, five, 20, and 20 years in federal prison without parole, respectively, for each count to which he pleaded guilty. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office,” the statement said.
The investigation brought together federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation, along with the Springfield and Joplin police departments and other Missouri agencies.
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The statement also states that the case is part of “Operation Take Back America — a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs)”
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More