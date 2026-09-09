In US, Gujarat man pleads guilty in $9.36 million gambling racket

Patel's guilty plea marks the first major development involving him since the sweeping indictment was filed.(Representative image)

Six businesses in the state of Missouri of the United States presented themselves as places for amusement and skill-based games. US federal investigators, however, said they were fronts for an illegal gambling operation that generated more than $9.36 million. An Indian national of Gujarati origin living in New York has pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy.

Sunilkumar Patel, 53, last week, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Missouri to charges ranging from wire fraud and illegal gambling to laundering the proceeds of the operation, a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri said.

Patel admitted that he and his co-conspirators ran businesses presented as “internet amusement arcade games, skill game arcades, and adult arcades”, but which, according to the statement, operated “contests of chance, gambling devices, and slot machines” in violation of Missouri and federal law.