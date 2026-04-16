US military turned back 10 ships in first 48 hours of Iranian port blockade

Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage, according to local witnesses caused by several recent airstrikes during the U.S.-Israel military campaign, is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo)
The US military said it turned back 10 ships that tried to move out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of a naval blockade imposed against the Islamic Republic.
“Ten vessels have now been turned around, and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X.
Even as the military had earlier put out the number of ships as 9, it added that a 10th one was “redirected” back to Iran by a US guided missile destroyer.
Iran threatens to disrupt Gulf trade in response to US naval blockade
Meanwhile, the leader of Iran’s joint military command threatened to discontinue the trade in the Gulf region if the US does not lift its blockade. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the US is gearing up to ratchet economic pain on Iran by levying secondary sanctions on financial institutions that are engaged in business with the Middle Eastern nation.
Bessent termed this step a “financial equivalent” of the bombing campaign.
However, Trump in an interview, said the war with Iran was “very close to over”.
China ‘very happy’ that US efforts will reopen Strait of Hormuz: Trump
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said China was “very happy” with the development and suggested improved cooperation between the two countries.
“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!! President DJT”.
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