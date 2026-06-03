US military strikes Iran-bound oil tanker defying Trump’s naval blockade

A US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile at the engine room of the Botswana-flagged M/T vessel. (X/@IRIMFA_SPOX)

The United States on Tuesday said it struck and disabled an oil tanker sailing towards Iran as part of its naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

A US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile at the engine room of the Botswana-flagged M/T vessel after it “ignored repeated warnings,” failing to comply with directions multiple times over 24 hours, Centcom wrote on X.

Centcom also released visuals on social media capturing the moment the tanker was hit.

Why was the ship attacked?

According to Centcom, the unladen tanker was travelling toward Iran’s Kharg Island, from where Iran has been collecting tolls in exchange for allowing vessels to pass through safely since the early weeks of the war.