How US troops are targeted in war zones using ads on their phones, report reveals

US military personnel location data concerns emerge after officials warned adversaries may exploit commercially available tracking information in conflict zones.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 28, 2026 07:22 PM IST
us iran warThe development comes as the US military remains engaged in conflict with Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz. (Representational image/ AP)
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US military personnel deployed in war zones are being targeted reportedly using location data which is commercially available, according to military officials reports, which highlights how the battlefield is being designed based on the global surveillance economy.

Official confirmation of threat reports

The US Central Command said it had “received multiple threat reports concerning adversary exploitation of commercial location data to target or surveil US personnel in theater,” Reuters reported quoting a letter shared by Oregon’s Democratic Senator Ron Wyden.

The message, which was sent on April 14, didn’t offer any other specifics but the US Centcom’s area of responsibility includes the Gulf region where American forces are currently facing hostilities against Iranian military over the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Kuwait comes under attack as US, Iran trade blows amid a fragile ceasefire

Wyden and other legislators, in a letter to the Pentagon on Thursday, said the information is the first official confirmation that American military personnel are being targeted in the war zones, Reuters reported.

Implications for troop safety

The letter stated, “Commercial location data can be used to identify where US troops congregate and their pattern of life, which can be exploited by adversaries ​to target attacks such as missiles, drones, and roadside bombs, as well as for counterintelligence purposes.”

The Oregon senator in a statement said it was time to “start treating the adtech industry as a national security threat.”

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Digital advertising widely uses location data which is a primary source of revenue for several technology companies. This location data is gathered from smartphones, tablets and other digital devices by apps or service providers which is then sold to data brokers who assemble and resell it, Reuters reported.

Regional conflict and escalation

The development comes as the US military remains engaged in conflict with Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz and fresh strikes have been reported by both countries.

US forces launched strikes in the southern Iranian region while Tehran retaliated with attacks in Kuwait, an American ally.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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