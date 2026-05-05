Another US strike on suspected drug boat in eastern Pacific kills 4

US military struck a boat in the Caribbean as part of its ongoing military campaign against drug-trafficking networks. (Representational Photo)

The US military launched a strike on another boat accused of carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, killing four people in the fourth such attack announced in the past few days.

The operation is the latest in a series of strikes on vessels that the Trump administration says were trafficking drugs in Latin American waters, a campaign that began more than seven months ago and continues even as the military has been preoccupied with the Iran war.

The latest strike brings the death toll to 175 since the operations began in early September. The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for one survivor from an attack Saturday.