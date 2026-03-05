From Iran strikes to Maduro raid: 6 major US military operations in recent years

Demonstrators from the Iranian diaspora and Georgian opposition activists attend a rally outside the US Embassy in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday. (AP photo)

The United States has carried out a series of military operations across multiple regions over the past two decades, ranging from large-scale wars to targeted raids and airstrikes. These actions have come back into focus following the recent joint US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets, which have intensified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and beyond.

From counterterrorism operations in Syria to anti-drug missions in Latin America and major wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, US military involvement abroad has taken many forms. Here is a closer look at six significant operations spanning different countries and time periods.

March 3, 2026: Joint US-Ecuador military operations against narco-terror groups

On March 3, 2026, US and Ecuadorian military forces launched coordinated operations targeting organised crime and drug-trafficking networks inside Ecuador. The mission was confirmed by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which said the action was directed against “designated terrorist organizations” involved in narco-terrorism and illegal mining.