US weapons stockpile depleted after Iran strikes, rebuilding could take 3 years: Report

The report factors in US President Donald Trump’s administration’s defence budget proposal of $1.5 trillion for 2027. (AI Generated Image)

The US military would need at least three years to refill their stock of three key weapons it used during the Operation Epic Fury launched against Iran in February along with Israel, an analysis by a Washington DC based think tank stated on Wednesday.

The analysis by the American think tank has raised concern that the US military would have restricted firepower in any future conflict with China, AP reported.

Depleted stocks: Tomahawks and missile defense systems

The three key weapons systems include Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are used to strike targets deep inside the territory of enemy and THAAD and Patriot interceptors, which defend against missiles and drones fired by enemy.