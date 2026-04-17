Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open’ for commercial vessels during ceasefire; Trump’s US ‘blockade’ reaction

The passage of ⁠vessels ⁠through the strait will ⁠be ‌on ​the coordinated route ‌as already announced by ‌Ports ​and ​Maritime Organisation ​of Iran, Abbas Araqchi ​added in ⁠a post on X. 

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 08:27 PM IST
Strait of HormuzA man walks along the shore as oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)
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Iran on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for all commercial vessels. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

He said the passage of ships would need to be along the route that Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation had announced.

Also Read | liveUS Iran War News Live Updates

Confirming the development, US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open. Trump on Thursday announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. He, however, said the US blockade of Iran “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington to end the war.

“The ​Strait of ⁠Hormuz is completely open and ready ‌for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as ⁠it ⁠pertains to Iran, only, until such time ⁠as ‌our transaction ​with Iran is ‌100% complete,” he wrote on Truth Social ‌in ​all ​caps.

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The US-Israeli attack on Iran, which started on February 28, has killed thousands ⁠of people and ⁠destabilised the Middle East. The conflict also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which ⁠a fifth ‌of the world’s oil and liquefied ​natural gas transits, threatening the worst oil ‌shock in history.

Global markets surge

 
Oil Crashes 10% as Strait of Hormuz Reopens
Global Market Tracker · April 17, 2026
WTI Crude
−10.8%
Brent Crude
$89.13
S&P 500
+0.8%
10-Yr Yield
4.24%
🇺🇸 US Markets
1
Netflix
Revenue outlook flat; Reed Hastings to exit board
 
LOSER
−11.5%
2
State Street
Q1 earnings beat expectations
 
GAINER
+2.9%
3
Fifth Third Bancorp
Better-than-expected Q1 profit
 
GAINER
+1.9%
4
Dow Jones
+678 pts as of 9:35 am ET
 
GAINER
+1.4%
5
Nasdaq Composite
Third straight week of big gains
 
GAINER
+1.0%
6
S&P 500
Up 11%+ from late-March bottom
 
GAINER
+0.8%
🌍 Global Markets
7
Germany DAX
Leaps on Hormuz reopening news
 
GAINER
+2.2%
8
France CAC 40
Surges after Iran announcement
 
GAINER
+2.0%
9
Japan Nikkei 225
Asian session closed before Hormuz news
 
LOSER
−1.8%
10
Hong Kong Hang Seng
Asian session closed before Hormuz news
 
LOSER
−0.9%
WTI Crude (US)
$81.28
▼ 10.8% today
Benchmark US crude
Brent Crude (Intl)
$89.13
▼ 10.3% today
International standard
Today's Oil Moves
1
WTI Crude
$81.28 · Benchmark US crude
 
LOSER
−10.8%
2
Brent Crude
$89.13 · International standard
 
LOSER
−10.3%
War Premium: Current Price vs Pre-War Baseline (~$70)
Brent (now)
$89.13
WTI (now)
$81.28
Pre-war (Brent)
~$70
⚠ Despite today's crash, Brent remains ~$19/barrel above pre-war levels. Markets are still pricing in residual war risk — peace is not yet fully priced in.
📍 Key Catalyst
Strait of Hormuz Fully Reopens
Iran declares the strategic waterway fully open. Oil tankers can now exit the Persian Gulf and reach global markets — the clearest signal yet that supply disruption fears are easing.
~20% of global oil supply
🕊 Peace Signal
Trump: War "Should Be Ending Pretty Soon"
President Trump's late-Thursday statement was his most optimistic assessment yet. Combined with the Hormuz reopening, it drove Wall Street to a third straight week of big gains from its late-March bottom.
S&P 500 +11% from Mar low
⚠ Caution Flag
War Premium Still Embedded in Oil
Despite today's 10%+ crash, Brent crude at $89.13 remains well above its pre-war level of ~$70. A $19/barrel war premium indicates financial markets are not yet fully confident the conflict is over.
$19/barrel war premium
📉 Inflation Relief
Treasury Yields Ease as Oil Falls
Falling oil prices are easing inflation pressure. The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to 4.24% from 4.32% late Thursday — a meaningful move signalling reduced inflation expectations in bond markets.
10-yr yield: 4.24%
Source: AP (Stan Choe, AP Business Writer) · Data as of April 17, 2026, 9:35 am ET · Pre-war Brent baseline (~$70) refers to price prior to Iran war onset · All % changes intraday
Express InfoGenIE
 

Stocks and bond prices jumped, while oil and the dollar fell sharply after Iran’s announcement. Oil dropped as much as 10% to below $90 a barrel immediately after the news, while short-dated government bond yields tumbled as investors priced out the likelihood of near-term rate hikes, especially in Europe, and stocks surged.

The dollar, which has acted as a safe-haven since the start of the war in late February, fell sharply against the euro, pound and yen.

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The International Monetary ‌Fund this week ​lowered its forecasts ​for global ​growth and warned the global economy risked tipping into recession if the conflict was ​prolonged.

Trump had said on Thursday that ⁠talks could happen as soon as this weekend, although that was looking increasingly unlikely by Friday afternoon, given the ‌logistics of ⁠assembling officials in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, where the talks are expected to take place.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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