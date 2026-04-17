Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open’ for commercial vessels during ceasefire; Trump’s US ‘blockade’ reaction

A man walks along the shore as oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AP)

Iran on Friday said that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for all commercial vessels. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

He said the passage of ships would need to be along the route that Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation had announced.

Also Read | US Iran War News Live Updates

Confirming the development, US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open. Trump on Thursday announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. He, however, said the US blockade of Iran “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington to end the war.