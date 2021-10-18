Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, dies at 84

Colin L Powell, who in four decades of public life served as the nation’s top soldier, diplomat and national security adviser, died on Monday at the age of 84.

The first Black US secretary of state died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. “General Colin L. Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote on Facebook.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell’s speech at the United Nations in 2003 paved the way for the United States to go to war in Iraq, according to The New York Times.