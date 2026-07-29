Why some US troops in Jordan could soon have their phones confiscated

Since the conflict with Iran began on February 28, at least 18 US troops have been killed, and more than 600 have been wounded. (AI Generated Image)

The US military is considering restricting mobile phone use among troops in Jordan over fears that Iran could exploit social media posts and cellphone footage to help target American bases, news agency Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

Though any possible crackdown on mobile devices hasn’t been formally confirmed across the region, it could, however, add a new dimension to the hostilities for the thousands of US military personnel deployed in the Gulf, many of whom rely on mobile phones to communicate with their loved ones.

CENTCOM warns social media posts could aid Iran

US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper, in an unreported letter, had previously said Iran was gaining by being able to see the success or failure of its strikes in real time by searching for news reports or online posts by journalists referencing “reactions, photos, and footage from the cellphones of our troops,” Reuters reported.