US military intervention in Venezuela would be a disaster: Vladimir Putin

Claiming US intervention in Venezuela would be a disaster, Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday asserted that they were not setting up any special military bases in the country. Putin further warned that even Washington’s allies did not support such a course of action.

The Russian President, who was speaking at an economic forum in the country’s capital St Petersburg added that Russian specialists were still in Venezuela to service military equipment which he was contractually obliged to. He also said the Russian ally were paying back debt on time.

Russia’s disagreement with OPEC prices

Meanwhile, Putin said that Russia had differences with OPEC over constituting the fair price for oil, adding that Moscow would take a joint decision on output at an upcoming policy meeting with colleagues.

He said while Moscow agreed to the price of $60-65 a barrel, Saudi Arabia was demanding for a higher price. The decision by OPEC and oil exporting allies should take into account the decline in production in Iran and Venezuela as well as the problems in Libya and Nigeria, Putin added stating “a consolidated decision with OPEC colleagues would be taken”.

Nuclear arms control system could breakdown

Putin warned that there was a significant risk looming on the international system for nuclear arms control which could break down. He further stated that talks with Washington for the extension of the New START nuclear arms treaty was yet to begin.

The Russian President informed that his recent phone call with US President Donald Trump, however, had been an optimistic one.