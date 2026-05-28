US military conducts another strike against Iran: Reports

At a cabinet meeting attended by media, Trump dismissed an Iranian state TV report that it had obtained an unofficial draft of an agreement to restore commercial shipping ​through the strait to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic. (AP file)

The US military on Wednesday conducted its second ‘defensive’ strike this week against Iran after officials say they observed aggressive activity from the Iranian military.

Two US officials told The Associated Press that US military forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a base that was about to launch a fifth drone after determining they posed a threat to the Strait of Hormuz.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive military operations.

At a cabinet meeting attended by media, Trump dismissed an Iranian state TV report that it had obtained an unofficial draft of an agreement to restore commercial shipping ​through the strait to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic.