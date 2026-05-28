US military conducts another strike against Iran: Reports

Two US officials told The Associated Press that US military forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a base that was about to launch a fifth drone after determining they posed a threat to the Strait of Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readWashingtonUpdated: May 28, 2026 06:41 AM IST
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The US military on Wednesday conducted its second ‘defensive’ strike this week against Iran after officials say they observed aggressive activity from the Iranian military.

Two US officials told The Associated Press that US military forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a base that was about to launch a fifth drone after determining they posed a threat to the Strait of Hormuz.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive military operations.

At a cabinet meeting attended by media, Trump dismissed an Iranian state TV report that it had obtained an unofficial draft of an agreement to restore commercial shipping ​through the strait to prewar levels within a month, with Iran and Oman jointly managing traffic.

According to Reuters, Trump said no single country would have control over the waterway, and appeared to threaten Oman, a ​country with which the United States has decades-long military and economic ties.

“Nobody’s going to control (the strait),” Trump said. “It’s international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody ⁠else or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that, they’ll be fine.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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