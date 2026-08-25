US military plane C-17 lands in Moscow, Kremlin says ‘it has no information’

The Boeing Globemaster, registered in the United States under tail number 07-7181, arrived in Moscow at around 0700 GMT. (Representational Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A US military transport aircraft landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Tuesday after flying directly from Riga, Latvia, according to flight-tracking data, though it was unclear who or what was aboard, news agency Reuters reported.

The Boeing Globemaster, registered in the United States under tail number 07-7181, arrived in Moscow at around 0700 GMT, data from Flightradar24 showed. However, the report could not independently verify whether the aircraft was carrying passengers or cargo.

According to an X post by Open Source Intel, the aircraft was identified as a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III. It noted that the aircraft’s flight history included Camp Springs, Maryland, where Joint Base Andrews is located. The base hosts aircraft used by the US president. The purpose of the Moscow flight was unknown, and no official statement had been reported.