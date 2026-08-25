US military plane C-17 lands in Moscow, Kremlin says ‘it has no information’

The flight comes amid uncertainty over the next round of US-Russia contacts on the Ukraine war.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 25, 2026 06:08 PM IST
The Boeing Globemaster, registered in the United States under tail number 07-7181, arrived in Moscow at around 0700 GMT. (Representational Photo: Wikimedia Commons)The Boeing Globemaster, registered in the United States under tail number 07-7181, arrived in Moscow at around 0700 GMT. (Representational Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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A US military transport aircraft landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Tuesday after flying directly from Riga, Latvia, according to flight-tracking data, though it was unclear who or what was aboard, news agency Reuters reported.

The Boeing Globemaster, registered in the United States under tail number 07-7181, arrived in Moscow at around 0700 GMT, data from Flightradar24 showed. However, the report could not independently verify whether the aircraft was carrying passengers or cargo.

According to an X post by Open Source Intel, the aircraft was identified as a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III. It noted that the aircraft’s flight history included Camp Springs, Maryland, where Joint Base Andrews is located. The base hosts aircraft used by the US president. The purpose of the Moscow flight was unknown, and no official statement had been reported.

The Kremlin said it had no information about the flight. The aircraft had flown to Riga on August 23 from the US airbase at Camp Springs, near Washington, DC, according to Flightradar24 data.

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The flight comes amid uncertainty over the next round of US-Russia contacts on the Ukraine war. The last direct flight by a US-registered aircraft from Europe to Russia took place in January, when it carried US special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said last week that it had no information on whether Witkoff and Kushner would make another trip to Moscow. US-Russia negotiations on Ukraine have largely stalled as the war in Iran has complicated the diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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