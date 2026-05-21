Tehran sailors released after US forces board Iranian tanker amid Gulf blockade tensions

US boarding of Iranian tanker escalates Gulf tensions as Washington enforces a blockade and pushes Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 21, 2026 09:19 PM IST
In this photo released by Tasnim News Agency, a Revolutionary Guard Navy (IRGC) speedboat approaches the cargo ship Epaminondas during what state media described as the seizure of one of two vessels accused of violations in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran (AP Photo)In this photo released by Tasnim News Agency, a Revolutionary Guard Navy (IRGC) speedboat approaches the cargo ship Epaminondas during what state media described as the seizure of one of two vessels accused of violations in the Strait of Hormuz. (AP/ Representational)
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The US military boarded an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman which it suspected was allegedly violating the port blockade introduced by American forces, which is the latest action by the Trump administration to push Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian-flagged vessel, named M/T Celestial Sea, was headed towards a port in Tehran which was stopped and searched by the US forces, US Central Command said on social media. Since the Trump administration introduced a new blockade of Iranian ports in mid-April, it’s the fifth commercial ship which has been boarded by the US forces.

Diplomatic interventions and sailor release

In a post on X, the US Central Command said, “Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship’s crew to alter course.”

According to Iran’s IRNA news agency, 20 Iranian sailors, who were aboard the vessel, were returned to Tehran. “The release was achieved after intensive consultations between the Iranian foreign minister and his Pakistani and Singaporean counterparts,” the report added.

Gulf allies postpone planned US strikes

The development took place after Trump on Monday said he had called off a renewed strike on Iran after America’s Gulf allies, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia urged the administration that negotiations with Iran were making progress and the talks could potentially end the conflict in West Asia.

Also Read | Pakistan steps up Iran-US mediation as Trump threatens renewed military action

The US president had said that “a very major attack” was planned for Tuesday but it was put off after requests from Gulf nations, saying that Trump should wait for two to three days because they feel they are close to a deal, AP reported.

Scale of the maritime standoff and blockade

In a latest update, the US military said that 1,550 vessels from 87 countries remain stranded in the Persian Gulf. Before the US blockade of Iranian ports came into effect, it was reported that Tehran allowed some ships which were perceived as friendly to pass while charging fees.

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Nearly three months since the war between Iran and US-Israel began, the Strait of Hormuz remains choked by Tehran while the Iranian ports remain under enforced blockade of US military.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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