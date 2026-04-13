US military blocks all Iranian ports as Trump’s Hormuz threat takes effect

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/ File)

The US military began its blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday after President Donald Trump earlier announced the move in an attempt to pressure Iran to sign a deal with Washington. The move by Trump administration could risk driving the oil prices even higher and jeopardise the two-week ceasefire.

Iran, meanwhile, has announced a threat on all ports surrounding the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. According to Tehran’s IRIB, “Security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one.” The Iranian military earlier said, “No port in the region will be safe.”