US military attacks Iran’s Qeshm Island; Tehran targets Kuwait, Bahrain

The United States military early Wednesday announced that it conducted “self-defense” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharing a post on X, US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the US forces also “successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.”

The strikes came as Iran “launched several ballistic missiles towards regional neighbours” which “all failed to hit their intended targets.” CENTCOM stated.

“Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces,” CENTCOM’s post stated.

Air raid sirens were sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have attacked a US-Israeli vessel with naval missiles after the US struck an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait, causing damaged to its engine room, Al Jazeera report stated.

The US forces also targeted an IRGC communications tower located towards the south of Qeshm Island, as per the report.

This led the IRGC to use missiles and drones to attack a US airbase, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, and helicopters “located in one of the countries in the region”.

Story continues below this ad

However, the US has denied the Iranian attack on US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a regional US airbase.

Taking to X, the CENTCOM shared, “All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression.”