US military attacks Iran’s Qeshm Island; Tehran targets Kuwait, Bahrain

The strikes came as Iran “launched several ballistic missiles towards regional neighbours” which “all failed to hit their intended targets." CENTCOM stated.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 07:06 AM IST
lebanon attackA destroyed building that was hit Monday in an Israeli airstrike is seen through a shattered window of the Jabal Amel Hospital, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo)
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The United States military early Wednesday announced that it conducted “self-defense” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sharing a post on X, US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the US forces also “successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.”

The strikes came as Iran “launched several ballistic missiles towards regional neighbours” which “all failed to hit their intended targets.” CENTCOM stated.

“Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces,” CENTCOM’s post stated.

Air raid sirens were sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have attacked a US-Israeli vessel with naval missiles after the US struck an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait, causing damaged to its engine room, Al Jazeera report stated.

The US forces also targeted an IRGC communications tower located towards the south of Qeshm Island, as per the report.

This led the IRGC to use missiles and drones to attack a US airbase, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, and helicopters “located in one of the countries in the region”.

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However, the US has denied the Iranian attack on US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a regional US airbase.

Taking to X, the CENTCOM shared, “All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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